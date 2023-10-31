New York Attorney Faces Lawsuit Over Unpaid Fees Totaling $871,000

In a recent legal development, a prominent New York lawyer, Jeffrey Liddle, has been entangled in a legal battle with U.S. law firm Foley Hoag. The firm has filed a lawsuit against Liddle, alleging that he owes them a substantial sum of over $871,000 in unpaid attorney fees. This debt is said to have accumulated during the four years when Foley Hoag provided legal representation to Liddle, following the bankruptcy of his own law firm.

Foley Hoag’s Legal Action

Foley Hoag initiated the lawsuit against Jeffrey Liddle in New York County Supreme Court, alleging that he has not made a single payment towards his outstanding balance since December 2022. Despite being contacted for comment, neither Liddle nor a spokesperson from Foley Hoag has responded to the allegations.

Jeffrey Liddle’s Legal Practice

Jeffrey Liddle, now practicing at The Liddle Law Firm, specializes in employment and securities law. His client portfolio typically comprises individuals involved in the finance industry. Notably, his previous clients have included U.S. law firms such as Seward & Kissel and Stroock & Stroock & Lavan.

Bankruptcy and Financial Woes

The legal saga surrounding Jeffrey Liddle’s financial struggles traces back to March 2019 when he filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Manhattan. At that time, he disclosed owing more than $10 million to various creditors, which included several law firms, among them Kasowitz Benson Torres and Blank Rome. A few months later, Liddle’s former law firm, Liddle & Robinson, also faced financial insolvency and filed for bankruptcy.

Foley Hoag’s Role in Bankruptcy Proceedings

Foley Hoag played a pivotal role in representing Jeffrey Liddle during his challenging bankruptcy proceedings, commencing their involvement in July 2019. According to the law firm’s lawsuit, Liddle incurred more than $940,000 in fees between August 2020 and June 2023. Despite these substantial fees, he made only one payment towards this accrued debt.

Bankruptcy Discharge

The legal saga took a significant turn when Jeffrey Liddle was discharged from bankruptcy in March 2022, marking a critical milestone in his financial journey. However, the unresolved issue of unpaid attorney fees with Foley Hoag now looms over his professional life, reminding him of the financial turmoil he has faced in recent years.

This legal dispute between Jeffrey Liddle and Foley Hoag underscores the complexities and challenges that can arise in the legal profession, particularly when financial obligations become intertwined with legal representation. As the lawsuit unfolds, it remains to be seen how this chapter in Liddle’s legal career will ultimately conclude.

