Supreme Court Leans Towards Allowing Insurer Involvement in Bankruptcy Cases
The Court’s Position

In a recent session, the U.S. Supreme Court displayed a propensity to support a broad scope of participation for insurers in bankruptcy proceedings. This stance came to light during the hearing of a case that revolves around asbestos injury claims. The justices entertained oral arguments in an appeal by Truck Insurance Exchange, aiming for a judgment that would permit the insurer to raise objections to a bankruptcy reorganization proposal made by Kaiser Gypsum, a manufacturer of building materials.

The Essence of the Dispute

Kaiser Gypsum has put forth a bankruptcy plan entailing the establishment of a $50 million trust. This trust is designated for individuals filing lawsuits against the company, alleging that their cancers were caused by exposure to asbestos in Kaiser Gypsum’s products. A significant portion of the funding for this trust would come from the company’s insurance policies. Truck Insurance Exchange has raised concerns over the plan, criticizing it for lacking measures that, according to the insurer, would identify and eliminate fraudulent claims, thereby mitigating its liability.

Legal Implications and Judicial Insights

Legal analysts observe that the outcome of this case could set a precedent affecting numerous other bankruptcy cases tied to mass torts, where settlements are significantly financed by insurance. A collective of justices, including Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Sonia Sotomayor, Neal Gorsuch, Elena Kagan, and Brett Kavanaugh, questioned the rationale behind excluding insurers like Truck from participating in the bankruptcy plan’s discussions.

  
What
Where


Justice Barrett inquired about the motive behind Kaiser Gypsum’s resistance to allowing Truck’s involvement. Gorsuch highlighted the difference between having a vote on a bankruptcy plan and the broader right to participate in bankruptcy proceedings.

Kaiser Gypsum’s lawyer, Kevin Marshall, argued that ongoing objections from Truck threatened the stability of the bankruptcy settlement, which was crucial for the company’s recovery and compensation of those affected by asbestos exposure. David Frederick, representing the asbestos victims, stressed the importance of limiting endless objections that could potentially derail the bankruptcy process.

Concerns About Unlimited Participation

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson raised a question about the extent of participation allowed in bankruptcy cases, contemplating if there should be a threshold to prevent an overload of interventions. Truck’s lawyer, Allyson Ho, defended the insurer’s right to involvement, emphasizing the dependency of the settlement on insurance payouts. Previous court decisions had sided against Truck, stating that the asbestos settlement did not infringe upon any rights under the insurance policies sold to Kaiser Gypsum.

The case has garnered attention due to its potential impact on how insurers’ rights are viewed in bankruptcy contexts, especially in mass tort cases which have been increasingly common. The Supreme Court’s decision in Truck Insurance Exchange v. Kaiser Gypsum Company Inc. is highly anticipated for its broader implications on bankruptcy law and insurance policy rights.



