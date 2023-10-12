Winston & Strawn Rescinds Job Offer Over Controversial Israel Remarks by NYU Law Student

In a recent development, the prestigious law firm Winston & Strawn decided to rescind a job offer extended to a former summer associate, an NYU law student who had made controversial statements in an online publication of the NYU Student Bar Association. The student, who remains unnamed by the firm, wrote that “Israel bears full responsibility” for the recent deadly attack by Hamas in Israel.

Controversial Remarks and Their Consequences

The controversy began when the NYU Student Bar Association, in its Monday online newsletter, featured a statement from its president, Ryna Workman, who squarely blamed Israel for the violence caused by Hamas. Workman had previously listed her role as a summer associate at Winston & Strawn on her now-deleted LinkedIn account. Despite the brewing controversy, Workman has not responded to inquiries for comments as of Tuesday.

Winston & Strawn’s Swift Response

In response to the contentious remarks made by the former summer associate, Winston & Strawn released a statement clarifying its position. The firm expressed its deep concern and stated that the student’s comments directly conflicted with the core values held by the law firm. Furthermore, Winston & Strawn emphasized its unwavering support for Israel’s right to exist in peace while condemning Hamas and the violence and destruction it has triggered in the strongest possible terms.

NYU Law’s Reaction and Distancing

Troy McKenzie, the Dean of NYU Law, also addressed the situation, taking steps to distance the institution from the controversial remarks made by Ryna Workman. In a message to the law school community, Dean McKenzie emphasized that the statements did not represent the views or stance of the school and its leadership.

Seeking Further Clarification

Despite the unfolding events, the NYU Law School spokesperson remained unavailable for immediate comments, leaving many curious about how the situation might develop in the coming days.

In a tumultuous turn of events, with a job offer retracted and a swift response from both the law firm and NYU, this controversy raises questions about freedom of speech, accountability, and the intersection of personal views with professional opportunities in the legal world.

