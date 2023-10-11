Legal News

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani Unveils New Identity: GRSM50
In a significant and groundbreaking move within the legal landscape, Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani officially announced its rebranding with a new name with a distinct “numerical identifier.” This rebranding strategy aims to underscore the law firm’s impressive presence in all 50 states and its commitment to serving clients nationwide.

A Numerical Evolution

The law firm’s fresh identity, unveiled in a recently issued press release, proudly bears the name “GRSM50.” This pioneering transformation signifies the first instance of a law firm incorporating a numerical identifier into its name. This innovation reinforces its nationwide network and dedication to clients throughout the United States.

  
A Powerhouse of Legal Expertise

Boasting a formidable roster of over 1,200 lawyers, GRSM50 emerges as the 20th largest law firm regarding headcount. Notably, the firm is celebrated as the first and only full-service law firm with a physical presence in all 50 states, marking a remarkable achievement within the legal industry.

An Industry Titan

GRSM50’s ascent in the legal world is further underscored by its remarkable standing on the prestigious Am Law 100 list of top-grossing firms, with a distinguished rank of 88. This acknowledgment is a testament to the firm’s unwavering commitment to excellence and client service.

Accelerated Growth Trajectory

The accompanying press release accentuates an “accelerated growth trajectory” for GRSM50 in line with its ambitious goals and expanding reach. A remarkable 270 lawyers have been added to the firm’s ranks just this year, a clear indication of the firm’s dynamic and forward-thinking approach to the legal profession.

A Visionary Leadership

Dion Cominos, the firm’s managing partner, articulated the rationale behind the new moniker: “Our identification as GRSM50 reflects not only the firmâ€™s national presence but also our commitment to servicing clients wherever they may have needs throughout the United States.” This statement underscores the firm’s vision of being a legal service provider and a partner dedicated to meeting clients’ diverse needs from coast to coast.

As Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani transforms into GRSM50, the legal world witnesses the birth of a dynamic, forward-thinking entity that encapsulates the essence of a modern and nationwide legal powerhouse.

