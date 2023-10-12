Foulston Siefkin LLP Expands Its Kansas Offices with Six New Associates

Overland Park Welcomes Cameron Bernard

Foulston Siefkin LLP, a prominent law firm in Kansas, has recently bolstered its legal team by welcoming six new associates across its three offices. The new additions bring the firm’s total attorney count to over 90, reflecting the firm’s ongoing commitment to excellence in legal services. Each office received a talented attorney, and we’ll delve into their backgrounds below.

Cameron Bernard – Overland Park Office

A skilled attorney, Cameron Bernard, has joined the firm’s Overland Park office. His expertise lies in litigation and employment, where he has garnered significant experience. He is well-versed in insurance defense, employment law, government liability, and appellate practice at both state and federal levels. Cameron’s legal journey includes prior experience at a reputable defense firm in Topeka, where he honed his skills. Additionally, he served as a research attorney for the Kansas Court of Appeals, further enriching his legal acumen.

Cameron’s educational background is equally impressive. He holds a Juris Doctor from Washburn University School of Law, showcasing his commitment to legal studies. But his pursuit of knowledge doesn’t stop there; Cameron also holds a Master of Science degree in worldview studies from the Institute for Christian Studies in Toronto. Furthermore, he earned a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy from the University of Kansas. His diverse academic achievements illustrate his dedication to a well-rounded education, which undoubtedly contributes to his multifaceted approach to law practice.

Topeka Welcomes Andrew Wiederholt

The Topeka office is now home to Andrew Wiederholt, another esteemed Foulston Siefkin LLP family addition. With his experience and expertise, Andrew is set to impact the Topeka legal community significantly. His specific areas of focus includeâ€¦

Wichita Office Grows with Luke Kennedy, Lauren Page, Keiteyana Parks, and Jacob Schmidt

The Wichita office of Foulston Siefkin LLP has expanded significantly with the arrival of four talented associates. These additions will undoubtedly contribute to the firm’s continued success and commitment to serving clients in Wichita and the surrounding areas.

