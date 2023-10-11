Charter Communications Appoints Jamal Haughton as General Counsel and Executive VP

Charter Communications has welcomed Jamal Haughton as their new General Counsel and Executive Vice President to ensure the seamless transition of leadership. Haughton replaces the retiring General Counsel, Rick Dykhouse, who announced his departure in March, pending the selection of his successor. Adding Haughton to Charter’s executive team brings a wealth of legal expertise and a track record of success.

A Distinguished Legal Career

Jamal Haughton, a Yale Law School graduate, comes to Charter Communications with a distinguished legal career, having held key roles at prominent organizations. Before joining Charter, he served as General Counsel at Madison Square Garden Entertainment, where his legal insight was crucial in navigating the complex legal landscape of the entertainment industry. Haughton also boasts experience as a General Counsel at industry giants such as Samsung and Cablevision, making him exceptionally well-versed in the legal intricacies of the technology and telecommunications sectors.

A Multifaceted Role

Jamal Haughton will assume the title of Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary at Charter Communications in his new capacity. His official start date is November 6th, when he will take the helm of Charter’s legal division. Haughton’s responsibilities will encompass overseeing all of Charter’s legal functions, which include corporate, commercial, transactional, litigation, product, and programming matters. Additionally, he will handle regulatory legal affairs, a crucial area in the highly regulated telecommunications industry.

A Direct Line to the Top

As part of his role, Haughton will report directly to Charter’s CEO, Christopher Winfrey. This direct reporting structure reflects the importance of the legal function within the organization and underscores the critical role that legal expertise plays in Charter’s business operations.

Leadership and Industry Expertise

Commenting on the appointment, Charter CEO Christopher Winfrey expressed his enthusiasm about the new addition to the leadership team. “Jamal is a proven leader who brings extensive experience managing high-profile corporate legal matters, as well as invaluable industry perspective,” Winfrey said in a statement. “As our industry, network, and technologies continue to evolve, and the legal intricacies of our business grow increasingly more complicated, we are fortunate to have Jamal joining us in this key leadership role.”

With Jamal Haughton taking the reins, Charter Communications is poised to continue its legal excellence in a rapidly evolving industry while ensuring regulatory compliance and effective legal support across all facets of its operations. Haughton’s appointment reflects the company’s commitment to maintaining a strong and capable legal team ready to navigate the complex legal challenges of the telecommunications and technology sector.

