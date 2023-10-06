Law Students

U.S. Appeals Court Judge Issues Stark Warning on Social Media’s Impact on Civil Discourse
U.S. Circuit Judge Justin Walker Highlights Dangers of Social Media’s Influence

U.S. Circuit Judge Justin Walker, appointed by former President Donald Trump, delivered a stark warning on Tuesday, labeling social media as a “dangerous” affliction that fosters “increasingly uncivil and unhinged discourse” regarding the U.S. legal system. Speaking at Harvard Law School, Judge Walker urged law students to reduce their online presence, decrying the takeover of social media by “kooks and cranks” exacerbating American divisions.

Social Media’s Impact on Discourse

Judge Justin Walker, who serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, used his platform to draw attention to the concerning state of discourse on social media platforms. He asserted that “partisan hyperbole” has become the norm, leading to heightened anger and polarization among users. According to Walker, platforms such as X (formerly known as Twitter) only serve to intensify these divisions.

A Cynical, Shallow, and Combative Arena

The Nature of Social Media

Walker described social media as inherently cynical, shallow, and combative. He highlighted that each scroll through platforms like Twitter presents users with numerous topics to passionately support or vehemently oppose, leaving little room for nuance and compromise.



Dismissing Unifying Institutions

Undermining Democratic Norms

The judge pointed out that on social media, unifying institutions and democratic norms are often dismissed and disparaged with the arrogance of those who have just discovered radical viewpoints. Concepts such as Western civilization, America, the Senate, the Electoral College, and the Supreme Court are frequently labeled as oppressive, racist, or illegitimate. Walker emphasized that this trend is destabilizing to society.

Beyond Partisanship

Social Media’s Impact Across the Spectrum

Judge Walker refused to lay the blame solely on one side of the political spectrum, highlighting that liberals are not the only contributors to the social media “circus.” He cited examples from an unnamed conservative law professor’s blog posts as evidence of the broader issue.

Recognizing Pre-Existing Trends

The Role of Cable News

In his address, Walker acknowledged that some of these divisive trends pre-dated the rise of social media. He noted that cable news, a medium he is familiar with from his frequent appearances on Fox News, played a role in exacerbating these issues. However, he emphasized that social media platforms amplify the problem, providing little room for nuanced discussions and compromise.

A Call to Action for Law Students

Embracing Caution and Balance

In a compelling call to action, Judge Walker urged law students to consider reducing their involvement with social media or, at the very least, approach it cautiously. He encouraged them to reject the prevailing mentality on social media and recognize that not everyone they engage with online is their enemy, quoting the wisdom of Mike Tyson, who said, “Everybody you fight is not your enemy.”

Judge Justin Walker’s address at Harvard Law School serves as a potent reminder of the corrosive influence of social media on civil discourse. He highlighted the dangers of polarization, the dismissal of unifying institutions, and the need for caution when engaging with online platforms. His message underscores the importance of fostering a more constructive and respectful dialogue in an increasingly polarized digital age.

