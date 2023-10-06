President Biden Nominates Seth Aframe to 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

In a significant judicial nomination move, President Joe Biden has selected Seth Aframe, the head of the criminal division at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Hampshire, for a seat on the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. This nomination comes in the wake of the withdrawal of his previous nominee, Michael Delaney, due to opposition from Democrats and Republicans. President Biden also unveiled new district court nominees in New Jersey and Connecticut as part of his ongoing effort to reshape the federal judiciary.

Democratic Senators Praise Aframe’s Qualifications

Democratic Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan expressed their support for Aframe’s nomination, highlighting his extensive public service experience, dedication to mentoring the next generation, and his substantial background in litigation. Their joint statement underscored his suitability for the role.

President Biden’s Ongoing Judicial Nomination Efforts

With this nomination, President Biden has put forward 191 federal judicial nominees since his inauguration in January 2021. Of these, the Democratic-led Senate has confirmed 143 judges to lifetime appointments on the federal bench, marking a significant milestone in reshaping the federal judiciary.

1st Circuit Court’s Unique Composition

If Seth Aframe secures confirmation, the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals will stand out as a rarity among federal appeals courts. All six of its active judges would be appointees of Democratic presidents. This court plays a pivotal role in hearing cases from Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Puerto Rico.

Aframe’s Background and Path to Nomination

Seth Aframe’s journey to the nomination began in 2007 when he became a federal prosecutor in New Hampshire. Before that, he served as a U.S. Circuit Judge Jeffrey Howard clerk for four years. His nomination was made possible by Judge Howard’s decision to take senior status the previous year, creating a vacancy in the New Hampshire-based seat that President Biden is now looking to fill.

Legal Background and Notable Cases

Aframe brings a wealth of legal expertise, having previously served as the top appellate lawyer in the U.S. Attorney’s Office. His legal career includes high-profile cases, such as the prosecution of Ian Freeman, an early Bitcoin advocate and libertarian activist. Freeman was recently sentenced to eight years for running a Bitcoin money laundering scheme catering to fraudsters.

Biden’s Additional Judicial Nominations

In addition to Seth Aframe’s nomination, President Biden took steps to elevate U.S. Magistrate Judge Edward Kiel of New Jersey to a district court judge position. Furthermore, he nominated Sarah Russell, a law professor at Quinnipiac University, to a seat on Connecticut’s federal district court.

President Biden’s commitment to reshaping the federal judiciary through these nominations underscores the importance of the judiciary in shaping the direction of the country’s legal landscape.

