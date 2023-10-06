Armstrong Teasdale Welcomes New Associates to Strengthen St. Louis and Kansas City Offices

Armstrong Teasdale, a prominent law firm, has significantly added to its legal team, enhancing its presence in St. Louis and Kansas City. The firm recently welcomed three accomplished associates, John H. Chassaing, Andrea M. Sciarratta, and Zachary W. Langrehr, to its St. Louis office and Scott Nading to its Kansas City office. These strategic hires represent a commitment to delivering top-notch legal services to clients across diverse practice areas.

John H. Chassaing Joins Armstrong Teasdale with Impressive Litigation Credentials

John H. Chassaing, the newest addition to Armstrong Teasdale’s St. Louis office, brings the firm a wealth of litigation experience. Previously associated with Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, Chassaing has a strong track record in handling complex matters related to toxic torts and general litigation. He has successfully managed numerous cases, conducted depositions, mediated negotiations, and skillfully drafted responsive pleadings and dispositive motions in asbestos-related litigation. Chassaing’s legal journey began at Southern Illinois University, where he earned his law degree in 2015.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

Andrea M. Sciarratta Strengthens Armstrong Teasdale’s Litigation Practice

Andrea M. Sciarratta joins Armstrong Teasdale’s St. Louis office as a valuable member of the litigation practice group. Her primary focus lies in asbestos litigation, and she has a remarkable history of defending premises owners, manufacturers, transportation companies, and various businesses in a broad spectrum of toxic tort and general liability cases. Sciarratta’s legal journey led her to Washington University, where she earned her law degree in 2018.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Zachary W. Langrehr Bolsters Corporate Services at Armstrong Teasdale

In the corporate services practice group, Zachary W. Langrehr is set to make a significant impact. Langrehr’s expertise lies in general corporate and business representation, mergers and acquisitions, securities, entity formation and structuring, and corporate governance. He joins Armstrong Teasdale’s St. Louis office with a comprehensive skill set to enhance the firm’s corporate legal services. Langrehr obtained his law degree from Saint Louis University in 2020.

Scott Nading Joins the Kansas City Office with Strong Litigation Background

Armstrong Teasdale’s Kansas City office gains a talented addition in Scott Nading. Nading earned his law degree from the University of Arkansas in 2020. He has a history of managing the motion practice for catastrophic injury litigation cases at a Kansas City law firm. Furthermore, he served as a law clerk for Judge John W. Broomes in the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, where he honed his legal acumen. Nading’s arrival reinforces the firm’s litigation capabilities in Kansas City.

Make informed decisions in real-time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.

Armstrong Teasdale’s strategic hiring of these accomplished associates underscores its commitment to delivering exceptional legal services to its clients. Adding Chassaing, Sciarratta, Langrehr, and Nading further solidifies the firm’s reputation as a leading legal force in Missouri.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.





MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More