Alex Jones’ $680,000 Back Pay Dispute Amid Bankruptcy

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is embroiled in a legal battle over his request for $680,000 in unpaid salary, a claim contested by his own company, Free Speech Systems, and the court-appointed bankruptcy trustee. The contentious issue arises amidst ongoing bankruptcy proceedings involving Jones and Free Speech Systems.

Salary Negotiations

Previously, Jones and Free Speech Systems had agreed upon an annual salary of $1.3 million for the conservative firebrand. However, the bankruptcy filings by both parties, triggered by a court-mandated $1.4 billion compensation order to the families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims, constrained the company’s ability to meet this salary commitment. Consequently, Jones saw his compensation reduced to $20,000 every two weeks since September 2022, down from his previous $50,000 salary.

Jones’ Claim

In July, Alex Jones sought a court directive to compel Free Speech Systems to release $680,000 in unpaid salary promptly. His reduced earnings resulted in an accumulating administrative claim, which was increasing by $30,000 monthly.

Company’s Response

Free Speech Systems contested the amount of the administrative claim presented by Jones, indicating that specific offsets should be considered to reduce the claim’s value. Additionally, the company argued that the Bankruptcy Code does not provide for the immediate payment of such claims.

Trustee’s Involvement

The Free Speech Systems estate trustee joined the dispute, aligning with the company’s position against the back payments.

Judge’s Perspective

Judge Christopher Lopez, presiding over both bankruptcy cases, is willing to consider raising Jones’ salary, recognizing his significance to the InfoWars business. Jones has previously asserted that he cannot meet his nearly $1.4 billion obligation to the Sandy Hook families with assets totaling less than $12 million.

Legal Representation

The Law Offices of Raymond W. Battaglia PLLC legally represent Free Speech Systems.

The resolution of this financial dispute remains pending as the bankruptcy proceedings involving Alex Jones and Free Speech Systems continue to unfold under the court’s supervision.

