Legal News

Alex Jones’ $680,000 Back Pay Dispute Amid Bankruptcy
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is embroiled in a legal battle over his request for $680,000 in unpaid salary, a claim contested by his own company, Free Speech Systems, and the court-appointed bankruptcy trustee. The contentious issue arises amidst ongoing bankruptcy proceedings involving Jones and Free Speech Systems.

Salary Negotiations

Previously, Jones and Free Speech Systems had agreed upon an annual salary of $1.3 million for the conservative firebrand. However, the bankruptcy filings by both parties, triggered by a court-mandated $1.4 billion compensation order to the families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims, constrained the company’s ability to meet this salary commitment. Consequently, Jones saw his compensation reduced to $20,000 every two weeks since September 2022, down from his previous $50,000 salary.

Jones’ Claim

In July, Alex Jones sought a court directive to compel Free Speech Systems to release $680,000 in unpaid salary promptly. His reduced earnings resulted in an accumulating administrative claim, which was increasing by $30,000 monthly.

  
What
Where


Knowledge is power, and knowing your earning potential is no exception. Check out LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys to gain valuable insights.

Company’s Response

Free Speech Systems contested the amount of the administrative claim presented by Jones, indicating that specific offsets should be considered to reduce the claim’s value. Additionally, the company argued that the Bankruptcy Code does not provide for the immediate payment of such claims.

Trustee’s Involvement

The Free Speech Systems estate trustee joined the dispute, aligning with the company’s position against the back payments.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Judge’s Perspective

Judge Christopher Lopez, presiding over both bankruptcy cases, is willing to consider raising Jones’ salary, recognizing his significance to the InfoWars business. Jones has previously asserted that he cannot meet his nearly $1.4 billion obligation to the Sandy Hook families with assets totaling less than $12 million.

Make informed decisions in real time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.



Legal Representation

The Law Offices of Raymond W. Battaglia PLLC legally represent Free Speech Systems.

The resolution of this financial dispute remains pending as the bankruptcy proceedings involving Alex Jones and Free Speech Systems continue to unfold under the court’s supervision.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Baker McKenzie Welcomes Colleen Baime to Strengthen its Chicago Roots
Lawyers

Baker McKenzie Welcomes Colleen Baime to Strengthen its Chicago Roots
New Tools for U.S. Law Firms to Safeguard Diversity Programs After Supreme Court Ruling
Legal News

New Tools for U.S. Law Firms to Safeguard Diversity Programs After Supreme Court Ruling
Federal Appeals Court Rejects Lawsuit Accusing Polsinelli of Breach in Legal Counsel Agreement
Legal News

Federal Appeals Court Rejects Lawsuit Accusing Polsinelli of Breach in Legal Counsel Agreement
Is Pursuing a Master’s Degree Still a Lucrative Investment?
Law Students

Is Pursuing a Master’s Degree Still a Lucrative Investment?
Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch Joins Pioneering Initiative to Guide Companies Navigating Diversity Challenges
Lawyers

Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch Joins Pioneering Initiative to Guide Companies Navigating Diversity Challenges
Latham & Watkins Attracts Prominent M&A Lawyers from Fried Frank
Lawyers

Latham & Watkins Attracts Prominent M&A Lawyers from Fried Frank
Weil, Gotshal & Manges Welcomes Prominent Energy Lawyer Irina Tsveklova to the Houston Office
Lawyers

Weil, Gotshal & Manges Welcomes Prominent Energy Lawyer Irina Tsveklova to the Houston Office
Former Goldman Sachs and Blackstone Analysts Face Insider Trading Charges
Breaking News

Former Goldman Sachs and Blackstone Analysts Face Insider Trading Charges
Michigan Supreme Court Implements New Pronoun Usage Rule
Legal News

Michigan Supreme Court Implements New Pronoun Usage Rule
Starbucks Found Guilty of Violating Labor Laws Nationwide
Legal News

Starbucks Found Guilty of Violating Labor Laws Nationwide

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top