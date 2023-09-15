Osborne Clarke Expands to Miami with Key Appointment

Javier FernÃ¡ndez-Samaniego Joins as Head of Miami Office

Osborne Clarke, a distinguished UK-based law firm ranked among the top 25 in the country, is embarking on an exciting expansion journey, marking its presence in Miami. This strategic move is propelled by the appointment of Javier FernÃ¡ndez-Samaniego, formerly the managing partner of Samaniego Law. FernÃ¡ndez-Samaniego takes on the role of partner and assumes leadership of the newly established Miami office, bringing with him a wealth of experience spanning over 25 years in IT, data law, and dispute resolution.

Enhancing Legal Strategies and Services

What

Where

Search Jobs

FernÃ¡ndez-Samaniego’s arrival is a significant development for Osborne Clarke, as it fortifies the firm’s presence in the United States and augments its international arbitration capabilities. Additionally, incorporating Samaniego Law’s legal interim management services and managed solutions expertise into Osborne Clarke Solutions promises to enrich the firm’s offerings.

Advance your legal career and achieve your professional goals â€“ sign up for LawCrossing now.

Expanding the Team: Maria Mescherskaya

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Complementing this move is the appointment of Maria Mescherskaya, who previously served as the director of corporate development at Samaniego Law. In her new role, Mescherskaya will play a pivotal role as an international development executive within the firm.

Strategic Vision for Miami

Steve Wilson, the US managing partner of Osborne Clarke, has emphasized the strategic importance of Miami as a thriving global hub for arbitration, technology, and finance. He lauds the addition of Javier FernÃ¡ndez-Samaniego to the team, acknowledging his deep-rooted connections in Florida, Latin America, and Spain. This strategic alignment is poised to drive Osborne Clarke’s continued growth and success in the US legal landscape.

A Career of Distinction

Javier FernÃ¡ndez-Samaniego’s illustrious career includes the founding Samaniego Law in Madrid in 2016. Before this, he was pivotal in spearheading Bird & Bird’s Spanish office following its establishment in 2005. Notably, he also held the position of head of the IT and communications practice at Linklaters in Madrid. His legal journey commenced as an in-house lawyer at Spain’s Centre for the Development of Industrial Technology (CDTI). His registration as a foreign legal consultant at the Florida Bar underscores his unwavering commitment to significantly impacting the legal landscape in Miami.

Donâ€™t settle for less than your worth. Discover your actual earning potential with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

As Osborne Clarke continues to expand its global footprint, the addition of Javier FernÃ¡ndez-Samaniego and Maria Mescherskaya signifies a significant step forward in its mission to provide top-tier legal services and solutions to clients in the dynamic Miami market.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.



MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More