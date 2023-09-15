John Deaton Enters LBRY Lawsuit as Amicus Curiae

Renowned attorney John Deaton, widely recognized for his active involvement in cryptocurrency legal matters, has taken a significant step in the LBRY lawsuit. Deaton, representing many XRP token holders entangled in the Ripple-Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit, has officially submitted his Notice of Appearance as an Amicus Curiae in the LBRY case.

Deaton’s Key Role in the LBRY Lawsuit

This pivotal development was recorded on September 14, 2023, through a formal submission to the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit. In this capacity, Deaton is representing Amicus Curiae Naomi Brockwell.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Deaton’s Unwavering Commitment

In a compelling statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), Deaton conveyed his unwavering dedication to the cause, asserting, “Win, lose, or draw, we will be in the fight!”

Time to fill a position? BCG Attorney Search can help you find the perfect candidate.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Collaboration with Naomi Brockwell

It’s worth highlighting that Naomi Brockwell, the founder of Crypto Law, a platform committed to offering insights and real-time updates on the legal and regulatory landscape of cryptocurrencies in the United States, collaborates closely with Deaton.

Deaton’s Advocacy for Cryptocurrency Investors

John Deaton has garnered widespread acclaim for his relentless advocacy for the rights of cryptocurrency investors. His active participation in legal proceedings and substantial contributions to cryptocurrency regulation discussions have solidified his reputation in the field.

LBRY’s Bid for Appeal

On September 7, LBRY took a decisive step by filing a notice of appeal with the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit. This move was aimed at contesting the final judgment handed down on July 11, which had compelled LBRY to pay a civil penalty and placed constraints on its involvement in unregistered offerings of crypto asset securities.

Advance your legal career and achieve your professional goals â€“ sign up for LawCrossing now.

Final Judgment Against LBRY

In July 2023, the United States District Court for the District of New Hampshire delivered its verdict in the US SEC vs. LBRY lawsuit. The ruling found LBRY liable for violating Section 5 of the Securities Act 1933.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.



MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More