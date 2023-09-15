Breaking News

Google’s Layoffs in Austin and Ongoing Workforce Reduction: What You Need to Know
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Google Implements Layoffs Amidst Ongoing Workforce Reduction

Recent Layoffs in Google’s Austin Presence

In a significant development, tech giant Google, which has established a notable presence in Austin, has embarked on a series of layoffs as part of its latest workforce reduction efforts. This move was initially reported by The New York Times and subsequently confirmed by the American-Statesman. While these layoffs have raised concerns, the impact on Austin-based employees remains undisclosed.

  
What
Where


Make informed decisions in real time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.

Continuation of Workforce Reduction

These recent layoffs follow a prior round of substantial workforce cuts Google undertook in January. During this earlier reduction, Google decided to eliminate a staggering 12,000 jobs, representing approximately 6% of its extensive global workforce comprising nearly 187,000 employees. It’s worth noting that when these previous layoffs were announced, the company communicated the news through a blog post, opting not to specify whether Central Texas employees were affected.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Insights from Google Spokesperson

Courtenay Mencini, a spokesperson for Google, provided insights into the company’s decision-making process. She emphasized that Google remains committed to investing in top engineering and technical talent, even as it significantly slows down its overall hiring efforts. According to Mencini, this shift in strategy is reflected in the reduced demand for recruitment services within the organization. Consequently, Google has made the challenging choice to downsize its recruiting team.



Knowledge is power, and knowing your earning potential is no exception. Check out LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys to gain valuable insights.

Support for Affected Employees

Despite the challenging circumstances posed by these layoffs, Google is taking proactive steps to support affected employees during their transition period. The company offers outplacement services and severance packages to assist them in career transitions.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Bilingual Immigration Attorney

USA-OH-Cincinnati

Role Description: This is a full-time on-site role for a Bilingual Immigration Attorney located in ...

Apply now

Associate Personal Injury Attorney

USA-WV-Wheeling

Job details Here’s how the job details align with your job preferences.Manage job preferenc...

Apply now

Associate Attorney – Insurance Defense First Party

USA-TX-Houston

Galloway\'s Houston office is seeking an Associate Attorney to handle a First Party insurance d...

Apply now

Attorney - Assistant Attorney General - Public Utilities

USA-IL-Chicago

The Public Utilities Bureau represents the People of the State of Illinois with respect to state and...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Trusts and Estates Attorney

USA-MD-Baltimore

Baltimore office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks trusts and estates attorney with...

Apply Now

Mid-level Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a mid-level litigation associa...

Apply Now

Commercial Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Torrance

Torrance office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a commercial litigation associate...

Apply Now

Most Popular

University of Arizona’s Law School Partners with Aspen Publishing to Expand JD-Next Program
Law Students

University of Arizona’s Law School Partners with Aspen Publishing to Expand JD-Next Program
Spencer Fane Expands into California Legal Market Through Merger with Pahl & McCay
Legal News

Spencer Fane Expands into California Legal Market Through Merger with Pahl & McCay
Federal Guilty Plea in Multi-State Conspiracy to Traffic Stolen Human Remains
Legal News

Federal Guilty Plea in Multi-State Conspiracy to Traffic Stolen Human Remains
Mercy Iowa City’s Bankruptcy and Sale to University of Iowa Face Legal Challenges
Lawyers

Mercy Iowa City’s Bankruptcy and Sale to University of Iowa Face Legal Challenges
Strengthening U.S.-India Relations: Insights from Seattle-Setu Conference 2023
Law Students

Strengthening U.S.-India Relations: Insights from Seattle-Setu Conference 2023
Goldman Sachs to Initiate Fresh Round of Job Cuts: Here’s What You Need to Know
Legal Layoff News

Goldman Sachs to Initiate Fresh Round of Job Cuts: Here’s What You Need to Know
Proposed Biden Administration Regulation Aims to Expand Overtime Pay Eligibility for Salaried Workers
Lawyers

Proposed Biden Administration Regulation Aims to Expand Overtime Pay Eligibility for Salaried Workers
Minnesota’s “Driver’s License for All” Initiative – A Path for Undocumented Residents
Legal News

Minnesota’s “Driver’s License for All” Initiative – A Path for Undocumented Residents
Rudy Giuliani’s Legal Battles and Trump’s Fundraising Efforts – A Closer Look
Legal News

Rudy Giuliani’s Legal Battles and Trump’s Fundraising Efforts – A Closer Look
Binance’s Role in Freezing Stolen Funds Highlights Challenges in Decentralized Finance
Breaking News

Binance’s Role in Freezing Stolen Funds Highlights Challenges in Decentralized Finance

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top