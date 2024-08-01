Paul Hastings Welcomes Key Environmental Litigator Amid Expanding Focus on Environmental Law

In a strategic move to bolster its environmental litigation practice, U.S. law firm Paul Hastings announced on Thursday the addition of a new partner, Brian Israel, a prominent attorney with a wealth of experience in environmental law. Israel, previously with Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, played a pivotal role as lead counsel to BP during the complex litigation that followed the catastrophic 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

Brian Israel’s Role at Paul Hastings

Brian Israel will co-lead the environmental litigation practice at Paul Hastings, operating from the firmâ€™s Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. offices. His expertise in handling high-stakes environmental cases positions him as a valuable asset to the firm. At Arnold & Porter, Israel was instrumental in leading the firmâ€™s environmental practice group and co-chaired its environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) working group.

Anticipated Growth in Environmental Litigation

Israel anticipates continued growth in environmental litigation, regardless of the outcome of the upcoming U.S. presidential election. He points out that while federal environmental enforcement waned during the Trump administration, there was a notable increase in enforcement actions at the state level, along with a surge in lawsuits initiated by non-governmental organizations and citizen groups.

Deepwater Horizon: A Landmark Case in Environmental Law

The Deepwater Horizon oil spill remains one of the most significant environmental disasters in U.S. history. The explosion of the offshore drilling rig in 2010 resulted in the tragic loss of 11 workers’ lives and the release of millions of barrels of oil, contaminating shorelines across several states for nearly three months. By September 2017, BP had expended over $63.4 billion to cover cleanup costs and legal settlements associated with the spill.

Israelâ€™s Involvement in BP Settlements

Israel played a crucial role in representing BP as the company navigated the extensive legal challenges following the spill. His efforts contributed to BPâ€™s 2015 settlement, where the company agreed to pay more than $20 billion to resolve claims brought by the U.S. government and five affected states. Additionally, Israel was involved in negotiating a groundbreaking 2011 agreement with the U.S. Justice Department, under which BP allocated $1 billion for environmental restoration projects in the Gulf of Mexico, marking the largest settlement of its kind at the time.

Broader Client Portfolio

Beyond his work with BP, Israelâ€™s client roster includes major corporations such as Dow Chemical, Honeywell, Monsanto, and Motorola. His extensive experience in environmental litigation is expected to continue benefiting these clients as he transitions to his new role at Paul Hastings. Notably, in 2019, Israel represented Dow Chemical in a $77 million settlement to address claims of hazardous substance releases from a Michigan facility. This settlement involved negotiations with the federal government, the state of Michigan, and a Native American tribe, with Dow Chemical not admitting liability.

