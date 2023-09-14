Legal News

Stroock & Stroock & Lavan Loses Key Partners to U.S. Rivals
Eric Aronson Joins Crowell & Moring, While Alesha Dominique Heads to Norton Rose Fulbright

Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, a prominent law firm, has experienced a significant development this week as two key partners have departed to join rival U.S. law firms. Eric Aronson, a highly regarded trial lawyer based in New York who had been an integral part of Stroock for just over three years, has now become a part of the esteemed team at Crowell & Moring. Simultaneously, Alesha Dominique, renowned for her leadership in Stroock’s trademark practice, has embarked on a new chapter in her career, taking on a pivotal role at Norton Rose Fulbright in Los Angeles.

What
Where


This series of departures from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan is part of an ongoing transition period for the firm, which began experiencing the departure of legal teams to competing law firms earlier this year. This transition aligns with Stroock’s openly expressed pursuit of a merger partner, a venture it has been actively exploring since at least last year when a substantial group of restructuring lawyers left to join another firm. While merger discussions were initially initiated with Boston-founded Nixon Peabody, these talks were discontinued in July. Nevertheless, the firm remains committed to exploring potential collaborations with other law firms as it seeks to adapt to the evolving legal landscape.

These high-profile departures mark a significant shift in the legal landscape as Stroock & Stroock & Lavan continues its quest for a merger partner amid the evolving dynamics of the legal industry. Eric Aronson and Alesha Dominique’s moves to prominent law firms reinforce the competitive nature of the legal market, where talent remains a prized asset.

