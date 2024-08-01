Law Students

Californiaâ€™s Golden Gate University Law School Avoids Immediate Closure
Californiaâ€™s Golden Gate University School of Law has received a reprieve from closure, but its future remains uncertain.

Lawsuit to Keep Law School Open Dismissed

On Tuesday, a San Francisco state judge dismissed a lawsuit that sought to prevent the imminent closure of Golden Gate University School of Law. The lawsuit was initiated by a group of students and alumni, who argued that the law schoolâ€™s closure would violate its obligations to students. The plaintiffs also requested an injunction to keep the school open for the upcoming fall semester. However, Judge Richard Ulmer ruled that the plaintiffs had not sufficiently substantiated their claims, though he allowed them to file an amended complaint.

What
Where


Plaintiffs Plan to Continue Legal Battle

Despite the setback, Attorney Ryan Griffith, a Golden Gate Law alum representing the plaintiffs, stated that this ruling would not deter their efforts to keep the 123-year-old institution open. “While the delay is disappointing, it is not a fatal blow to our case,” Griffith commented on Wednesday. He indicated plans to file an amended complaint within the week and to seek once again an injunction to prevent the schoolâ€™s closure.

Universityâ€™s Response and Student Transfers

Golden Gate University expressed satisfaction with the court’s decision, emphasizing its commitment to helping students continue their legal education. The university announced that many of its law students have already transferred to the University of San Francisco School of Law and Mitchell Hamline School of Law, under special agreements designed to facilitate the transition.

Decline in Enrollment and Bar Exam Pass Rates

The university initially announced in November that it would discontinue its J.D. law degree program in May, citing several challenges, including a significant decline in enrollment, a sluggish employment market for new graduates, and low bar exam pass rates. These factors contributed to the decision to cease operations at the law school, sparking a lawsuit from concerned students and alumni.

Plaintiffs Argue for Court-Appointed Receiver

In their lawsuit, the plaintiffs accused the university of breaching its contract by keeping students uninformed about the institution’s financial troubles. They argued that the administration failed to provide adequate options for students needing to transfer. Moreover, the plaintiffs suggested that the law school could be salvaged if placed under the control of a court-appointed receiverâ€”a proposal Judge Ulmer ruled premature.



