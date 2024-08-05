Law Firms Recover Transactional Work Amid Market Volatility

After years of struggling with sluggish transactional work, law firms have finally seen a resurgence in this crucial area, just in time for a stock market crash. This recovery is significant for Biglaw firms, where mergers and acquisitions (M&A) work is a major revenue driver, even though M&A activity is still down compared to last year.

Financial Index Reflects Positive Momentum in Q2 2024

The Law Firm Financial Index from the Thomson Reuters Institute shows an 8-point rise to a score of 67, one of the highest in history. This improvement reflects a strong performance in the second quarter of 2024, with transactional practices bouncing back and solid fundamentals supporting the industry.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Litigation Work Shifts to Smaller Firms

However, a noteworthy trend in the report is the shifting of litigation work to smaller firms. While litigation overall has increased, the top 50 Am Law firms have either seen a decline or slower growth in this area since early 2022. This quarter marked a significant divergence in this trend.

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Potential Implications for Biglaw’s Future

The shift in litigation work might indicate that clients are increasingly looking for more cost-effective options, turning to smaller firms for their legal needs. While this could be a temporary adjustment in response to the current market conditions, it raises concerns about Biglaw’s ability to retain clients, especially during economic downturns when counter-cyclical practices become crucial.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More