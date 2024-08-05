Clifford Chance Aims to Challenge US Law Firms in the American Market

Clifford Chance, a leading global law firm, is positioning itself to compete more aggressively against major US law firms as it seeks to expand its presence in the United States. The firm is determined to adapt to the competitive landscape both in the US and globally.

Strategic Adaptation to the US Market

According to Charles Adams, Clifford Chance’s global managing partner, the firm is committed to evolving in response to the unique challenges of the US market. “We are adapting and will continue to adapt to that market,” Adams stated. “This approach extends not only to the US but to all regions where firms like Kirkland & Ellis and Latham & Watkins are vying for dominance.”

Ambitious Growth Plans in the United States

Clifford Chance has set its sights on doubling its revenue in the US. To achieve this, the firm plans to actively recruit 12-19 partners annually over the next three years. This strategy builds on the firm’s success in the 2023 fiscal year, during which it added 19 US partners and saw a 28% increase in American revenue.

Global Reach vs. US-Centric Strategies

A key component of Clifford Chance’s strategy is its ability to offer multinational clients specialized knowledge across various global markets. This approach contrasts with the strategy of US law firms, which tend to establish international offices primarily to meet specific client needs in product areas. Adams emphasized that Clifford Chanceâ€™s approach is more comprehensive and globally integrated.

Addressing the Competitive Landscape

Adams acknowledged the growing competitiveness in the US legal market, particularly in terms of compensation for top lawyers, a trend often referred to as the “Kirklandization” of law firms. While Adams recognizes the need for Clifford Chance to modernize and adapt, he remains confident that the firm’s global strategy will sustain its growth.

Expanding US Presence and Capabilities

Clifford Chance has already made significant moves to strengthen its US operations. In 2023, the firm opened a new office in Houston, its third in the US, by recruiting 10 partners from rival firms. This expansion aims to integrate American legal talent into Clifford Chance’s established global energy and infrastructure practices.

Exploring Further US Expansion

Sharis Pozen, the Americas regional managing partner, has hinted at the possibility of further expansion in the US, potentially including a new office in California. The firm is carefully considering whether to establish a presence in Northern or Southern California to support its strategic practices in healthcare, life sciences, technology, and energy.

High-Profile Legal Victories and Innovations

Clifford Chance has recently been involved in several high-profile cases and innovations. Notably, the firm played a key role in the acquittal of former Autonomy Inc. CEO Mike Lynch in a significant fraud case in San Francisco. Additionally, the firm advised on the launch of one of the first spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US earlier this year.

Watching Competitors and Adapting to Market Trends

Clifford Chance is closely monitoring the merger between Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling, recognizing that a successful union could influence the broader market. The firm has already recruited several partners from A&O Shearman, signaling its proactive approach to talent acquisition amid changing market dynamics.

Confidence in a Balanced Approach

Despite the challenges of rising compensation costs and market competition, Adams remains confident in Clifford Chance’s ability to thrive. The firm is committed to offering balanced services to a diverse client base, ensuring its long-term success in an increasingly competitive environment.

