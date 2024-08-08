Texas Supreme Court Approves New Program Allowing Licensed Paralegals to Provide Legal Services to Low-Income Residents

The Texas Supreme Court has taken a significant step toward addressing the justice gap by preliminarily approving a new program allowing licensed paralegals to offer legal services to low-income individuals. This program aims to alleviate some of the pressure on the legal aid system and improve access to civil legal services across the state.

Expanding Access to Justice

To address many Texans’ unmet civil legal needs, the court’s order on Tuesday outlined that licensed legal paraprofessionals will be able to assist in areas such as family law, estate planning, probate law, and consumer debt law. These services, previously only available through licensed attorneys, will now be accessible to more people, especially those who cannot afford traditional legal representation.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Addressing the Justice Gap

The Texas Supreme Court highlighted the existing constraints within legal aid organizations and volunteer attorney services, which have long struggled to meet the demand for assistance. “Ensuring that people, regardless of their economic standing, have access to civil legal services is fundamental to the integrity of our judicial system,” stated Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan Hecht.

Following a Growing Trend

Texas joins a growing list of states, including Colorado, Oregon, Arizona, and Minnesota, that have introduced similar programs in recent years. These states have licensed trained professionals, who are not lawyers, to provide limited legal services. This trend is gaining momentum as more states recognize the need to innovate to bridge the justice gap.

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Public Comment and Implementation Timeline

The Texas Supreme Court has opened the floor for public comment on the newly proposed rules for licensed paraprofessionals and court-access assistants. The comment period will remain open until November 1, with the rules expected to take effect on December 1. This initiative could serve as a model for other states grappling with similar issues in their legal systems.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More