Womble Bond Dickinson Expands its Footprint with Denver Office

Womble Bond Dickinson Expands into Denver

In a strategic move reflecting the ongoing expansion of U.S. law firms in the Mountain West region, Womble Bond Dickinson, a global legal powerhouse boasting more than 1,000 lawyers worldwide, has announced the opening of its Denver office. This latest addition marks the firm’s 32nd office globally, solidifying its presence in key markets across the United States.

A Leadership Team with Proven Expertise

Womble Bond Dickinson has entrusted the leadership of its Denver office to two seasoned legal experts, Scot Anderson and Ana Maria GutiÃ©rrez, formerly of Hogan Lovells. Anderson, a prominent figure in the energy and natural resources sector, assumes the role of Managing Partner for the new outpost. He brings a wealth of experience, having previously served as the Global Head of Hogan Lovells’ Energy and Natural Resources Industry Group for five years until June 2020. This strategic hire demonstrates Womble’s commitment to strengthening its foothold in the Denver legal market.

What

Where

A Respected Global Entity

Womble Bond Dickinson was born from a significant transatlantic merger in 2017 between Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice, based in North Carolina, and the UK-based law firm Bond Dickinson. Since then, the firm has been on a path of continuous expansion, with the Denver office representing just one of several new locations added over the past year and a half. The firm has also opened offices in prominent U.S. cities such as New York, San Francisco, Nashville, and Huntsville, Alabama.

As Womble Bond Dickinson enters the Denver legal landscape, it remains poised to contribute its global expertise while becoming an integral part of the vibrant local legal ecosystem.

