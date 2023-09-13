Lawyers

Clifford Chance Bolsters Its U.S. Team with Three Technology and Outsourcing Experts
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

London-founded global law firm Clifford Chance, has recently welcomed three esteemed professionals, Vipul Nishawala, Meighan O’Reardon, and James McPhillips, to its global technology group. These seasoned lawyers, formerly with Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, are set to enhance the firm’s capabilities in technology-driven and outsourcing transactions within the United States.

A Steady Stream of U.S. Legal Talent

Clifford Chance’s strategic expansion in the United States remains unwavering. The addition of Nishawala, O’Reardon, and McPhillips marks yet another milestone in the firm’s continuous growth in the country. This move follows the recent recruitment of tech partner Violetta Kokolus from Ropes & Gray, further solidifying Clifford Chance’s presence in the U.S. legal market. Additionally, the firm has been actively attracting partners with expertise in energy and infrastructure from various law firms as part of its efforts to establish a robust presence in its newly established Houston office.

Maximize your job prospects and sign up for LawCrossing now.

  
What
Where


Drawing Talent with a Global Perspective

Vipul Nishawala, based in New York, expressed his team’s attraction to Clifford Chance. He cited the firm’s remarkable U.S. expansion, unwavering focus on technology, and extensive global client base as critical factors that led the Pillsbury team to transition. Nishawala highlighted Clifford Chance’s impressive global capabilities in complex tech transactions, emphasizing the need to fill a crucial void in the U.S. market.

D.C.-Based Experts in Data Privacy and AI

Meighan O’Reardon, a specialist in data privacy, and James McPhillips, the former leader of his prior firm’s generative artificial intelligence practice, call Washington, D.C., their base of operations. Their addition to Clifford Chance’s ranks enhances the firm’s depth of expertise in these critical areas.

Serving a Diverse Clientele

The newly formed team at Clifford Chance is poised to represent various clients, including large corporations spanning multiple industries and financial institutions. These clients rely on the team’s profound understanding of the intricate web of technology products and services that underpin their operations.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Donâ€™t miss out on valuable salary information! Check out LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys today.

In the words of Vipul Nishawala, large corporate entities are “held together by a complex web” of technology products and services, making the expertise brought by this talented trio of lawyers at Clifford Chance all the more vital.



Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Personal Injury Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Blumenshine Law Group seeks a driven, compassionate personal injury attorney with 5+ years of experi...

Apply now

Legal Assistant

USA-FL-Fort Lauderdale

Position Details and Requirements Would you describe yourself as a problem solver? Are you the pe...

Apply now

Senior Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Busy real estate litigation firm is looking for an experienced attorney who can help to manage the f...

Apply now

Full-Time Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Orange

Orange law firm is seeking an associate attorney with 0-2 years experience in business, real estate ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Trusts and Estates Attorney

USA-MD-Baltimore

Baltimore office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks trusts and estates attorney with...

Apply Now

Mid-level Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a mid-level litigation associa...

Apply Now

Commercial Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Torrance

Torrance office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a commercial litigation associate...

Apply Now

Most Popular

President Biden’s Overtime Pay Rule Sparks Controversy and Legal Challenges
Legal News

President Biden’s Overtime Pay Rule Sparks Controversy and Legal Challenges
President Biden Nominates Four Exceptional Judges for Federal District Courts
Legal News

President Biden Nominates Four Exceptional Judges for Federal District Courts
California Employment Law Bills 2023: A Comprehensive Overview
Breaking News

California Employment Law Bills 2023: A Comprehensive Overview
Maria DiLorenzo Takes New Role Amid J. Crew Legal Battle – Erikson Institute’s New General Counsel
Breaking News

Maria DiLorenzo Takes New Role Amid J. Crew Legal Battle – Erikson Institute’s New General Counsel
Transformative Changes in Diversity Fellowship Programs: Morrison Foerster’s Response to Legal Challenge
Law Students

Transformative Changes in Diversity Fellowship Programs: Morrison Foerster’s Response to Legal Challenge
New Illinois Law Mandates Salary Disclosure in Job Postings
Legal News

New Illinois Law Mandates Salary Disclosure in Job Postings
AI Boosts Performance for Low-Achieving Law Students, But Hinders Top Performers, Study Reveals
Legal Technology News

AI Boosts Performance for Low-Achieving Law Students, But Hinders Top Performers, Study Reveals
Florida Hedge Funds Seek Intervention in Louisiana Law Firm Disciplinary Case Over Hurricane Lawsuits
Breaking News

Florida Hedge Funds Seek Intervention in Louisiana Law Firm Disciplinary Case Over Hurricane Lawsuits
Donald Trump Requests Trial Delay in Civil Fraud Lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James
Breaking News

Donald Trump Requests Trial Delay in Civil Fraud Lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James
Oregon Pioneers Innovative Attorney Licensing Pathway Without Bar Exam Requirement
Law Students

Oregon Pioneers Innovative Attorney Licensing Pathway Without Bar Exam Requirement

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top