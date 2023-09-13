Clifford Chance Bolsters Its U.S. Team with Three Technology and Outsourcing Experts

London-founded global law firm Clifford Chance, has recently welcomed three esteemed professionals, Vipul Nishawala, Meighan O’Reardon, and James McPhillips, to its global technology group. These seasoned lawyers, formerly with Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, are set to enhance the firm’s capabilities in technology-driven and outsourcing transactions within the United States.

A Steady Stream of U.S. Legal Talent

Clifford Chance’s strategic expansion in the United States remains unwavering. The addition of Nishawala, O’Reardon, and McPhillips marks yet another milestone in the firm’s continuous growth in the country. This move follows the recent recruitment of tech partner Violetta Kokolus from Ropes & Gray, further solidifying Clifford Chance’s presence in the U.S. legal market. Additionally, the firm has been actively attracting partners with expertise in energy and infrastructure from various law firms as part of its efforts to establish a robust presence in its newly established Houston office.

Maximize your job prospects and sign up for LawCrossing now.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Drawing Talent with a Global Perspective

Vipul Nishawala, based in New York, expressed his team’s attraction to Clifford Chance. He cited the firm’s remarkable U.S. expansion, unwavering focus on technology, and extensive global client base as critical factors that led the Pillsbury team to transition. Nishawala highlighted Clifford Chance’s impressive global capabilities in complex tech transactions, emphasizing the need to fill a crucial void in the U.S. market.

D.C.-Based Experts in Data Privacy and AI

Meighan O’Reardon, a specialist in data privacy, and James McPhillips, the former leader of his prior firm’s generative artificial intelligence practice, call Washington, D.C., their base of operations. Their addition to Clifford Chance’s ranks enhances the firm’s depth of expertise in these critical areas.

Serving a Diverse Clientele

The newly formed team at Clifford Chance is poised to represent various clients, including large corporations spanning multiple industries and financial institutions. These clients rely on the team’s profound understanding of the intricate web of technology products and services that underpin their operations.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Donâ€™t miss out on valuable salary information! Check out LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys today.

In the words of Vipul Nishawala, large corporate entities are “held together by a complex web” of technology products and services, making the expertise brought by this talented trio of lawyers at Clifford Chance all the more vital.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.





MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More