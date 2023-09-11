Susan L. Shin Joins Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP as Partner in New York

In a significant development, Susan L. Shin, a highly esteemed complex commercial litigation and trial attorney with a national reputation, has officially joined Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP as a partner based in New York City. This noteworthy addition brings a wealth of experience to the firm’s litigation practice, strengthening its position in key industries such as financial services, private equity, healthcare, retail, and consumer products.

Extensive Litigation Expertise Across Diverse Industries

Susan L. Shin boasts a wealth of experience in complex commercial litigation, spanning various areas, including disputes and class actions involving consumer and common law fraud, RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act), and securities claims. Her broad-based practice extends to representing public and private companies, executives, and directors in many legal arenas, such as federal and state courts, arbitral proceedings, state and federal regulatory hearings, and internal and government investigations. Shin has successfully tried numerous cases to verdict in the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York and has served as lead counsel in U.S. and international arbitrations.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Notable Representations

Susan L. Shin’s notable representations include serving as lead defense trial counsel in an employment discrimination lawsuit for a New York City teaching hospital, representing a luxury hospitality company in an arbitration related to a breach of contract, leading the defense in a 12-day trial under the Hague Convention in the Southern District of New York, acting as court-appointed co-lead defense counsel in Multidistrict Litigation involving major retailers facing 26 class action lawsuits related to consumer protection, and serving as trial counsel in defense of a federal savings bank and mortgage servicer in a breach of representations and warranties action concerning Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, brought by a monoline insurer.

Impressive Background

Susan L. Shin joins Hunton Andrews Kurth from Weil, Gotshal & Manges, LLP, where she partners in the complex litigation practice. Before that, she was a partner and served on the Arnold & Porter, LLP policy committee. Her dedication to the legal profession extends to her role as a member of the Commercial Division Advisory Council of the Supreme Court of the State of New York since her appointment in 2020. Furthermore, she holds leadership positions in esteemed organizations such as the Asian American Bar Association of New York, the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association, the New York City Outward Bound Schools’ Board, and the New York County Lawyers’ Association Foundation.

Make informed decisions in real time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Educational and Language Proficiency

Susan Shin is a Columbia Law School graduate with an undergraduate degree from Rutgers University. She brings a unique advantage to her practice with her fluency in Korean, allowing her to connect with clients and international companies worldwide seamlessly.

Hunton Andrews Kurth: A Proven Track Record

Hunton Andrews Kurth’s litigation team, comprising nearly 400 seasoned litigators, adopts a strategic approach that prioritizes client business and legal objectives over mere tactics. With a history dating back to its founding in 1901, the firm maintains a steadfast focus on client needs. Publications such as The American Lawyer, National Law Journal, Chambers USA, Legal 500 United States, US News Best Lawyers, and Global Investigations Review have consistently recognized the firm and its lawyers for their outstanding results and commitment to client service.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.





MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More