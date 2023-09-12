Law Students

California Community Colleges Face Funding Challenges as COVID Relief Funds Dry Up
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A controversial California law that requires community colleges to spend at least half their budget on instructional costs is resurfacing as COVID emergency relief funds for higher education dry up.

The law, known as the “Fifty Percent Law,” is beloved by faculty members who say it prioritizes smaller classes and full-time instructors. However, many administrators argue that it prevents them from funding other vital programs, including food and housing support to meet students’ basic needs, new technology, and advising.

“It pits staff and administration against faculty, which is what we don’t want,” said Kindred Murillo, a longtime California community college administrator who recently retired. “We want everybody working together for the benefit of students.”

  
What
Where


The two sides have debated the funding model for over a decade, but growing financial pressures have injected new urgency into the discussion.

“We’ve heard from colleges for many years, but especially more recently, that the law can be a constraint in meeting their students’ genuine obligations and needs,” said David O’Brien, the California Community Colleges’ vice chancellor for government relations.

Make informed decisions in real time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




In some ways, the pandemic allowed a temporary appeasement of the dispute. While it brought more attention and demand to community colleges’ noninstructional programs, it also provided emergency relief funds exempted from the Fifty Percent Law. That meant college leaders could invest in expanding student wraparound services while upholding the law and maintaining instructional funding.

However, the spending deadline for federal COVID relief funds passed in June, and state provisions will dry up in the next two years. This will create new hardships for community colleges, as they can no longer rely on emergency relief funds to support noninstructional programs.



“The basic needs coordinator has to be an identified staff member at each college responsible for coordinating all the basic needs efforts, but that again counts against the Fifty Percent Law,” O’Brien said. “That’s somebody whose salary will be considered as an administrator.”

Administrators argue that the original law didn’t account for all the social services colleges are called on to provide today. They say that the law is antiquated and hinders colleges from meeting the needs of their students.

“All those expenditures, which are needed and required for student success, are hamstrung by this law,” said Larry Galizio, president and CEO of the Community College League of California.

In a state where 35 percent of community college attendees are first generation and 64 percent are classified as “economically disadvantaged,” support for basic life needs is becoming a standard expectation.

Some administrators have suggested that the Fifty Percent Law could be updated to include more nonclassroom staff. However, faculty representatives worry that any changes to the law, especially those made without adjusting the percentage set aside for instruction, will infringe on teaching and lead to administrative bloat.

Find the perfect match for your legal expertise and experience with BCG Attorney Search.

The state Legislature is auditing 10 community college districts’ compliance with the Fifty Percent Law. The results of the audit are expected to come out sometime next year.

The debate over the Fifty Percent Law will continue as community colleges grapple with the challenges of funding noninstructional programs without emergency relief funds.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Attorney

USA-FL-Daytona Beach

FAST GROWING LAW FIRM JOIN a Powerhouse Legal Team! We are looking for an attorney to work 40 ...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-FL-Orlando

FAST GROWING LAW FIRM JOIN a Powerhouse Legal Team! We are looking for an attorney to work 40 ...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-FL-Palm Beach

FAST GROWING LAW FIRM JOIN a Powerhouse Legal Team! We are looking for an attorney to work 40 ...

Apply now

Paralegal Assistant

USA-LA-Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge law firm seeking full-time Paralegal Assistant/File Clerk for a fast-paced environment. ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Trusts and Estates Attorney

USA-MD-Baltimore

Baltimore office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks trusts and estates attorney with...

Apply Now

Mid-level Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a mid-level litigation associa...

Apply Now

Commercial Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Torrance

Torrance office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a commercial litigation associate...

Apply Now

Most Popular

President Biden’s Overtime Pay Rule Sparks Controversy and Legal Challenges
Legal News

President Biden’s Overtime Pay Rule Sparks Controversy and Legal Challenges
President Biden Nominates Four Exceptional Judges for Federal District Courts
Legal News

President Biden Nominates Four Exceptional Judges for Federal District Courts
California Employment Law Bills 2023: A Comprehensive Overview
Breaking News

California Employment Law Bills 2023: A Comprehensive Overview
Maria DiLorenzo Takes New Role Amid J. Crew Legal Battle – Erikson Institute’s New General Counsel
Breaking News

Maria DiLorenzo Takes New Role Amid J. Crew Legal Battle – Erikson Institute’s New General Counsel
Transformative Changes in Diversity Fellowship Programs: Morrison Foerster’s Response to Legal Challenge
Law Students

Transformative Changes in Diversity Fellowship Programs: Morrison Foerster’s Response to Legal Challenge
New Illinois Law Mandates Salary Disclosure in Job Postings
Legal News

New Illinois Law Mandates Salary Disclosure in Job Postings
AI Boosts Performance for Low-Achieving Law Students, But Hinders Top Performers, Study Reveals
Legal Technology News

AI Boosts Performance for Low-Achieving Law Students, But Hinders Top Performers, Study Reveals
Florida Hedge Funds Seek Intervention in Louisiana Law Firm Disciplinary Case Over Hurricane Lawsuits
Breaking News

Florida Hedge Funds Seek Intervention in Louisiana Law Firm Disciplinary Case Over Hurricane Lawsuits
Donald Trump Requests Trial Delay in Civil Fraud Lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James
Breaking News

Donald Trump Requests Trial Delay in Civil Fraud Lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James
Oregon Pioneers Innovative Attorney Licensing Pathway Without Bar Exam Requirement
Law Students

Oregon Pioneers Innovative Attorney Licensing Pathway Without Bar Exam Requirement

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top