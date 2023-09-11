Legal News

US Federal Court Rejects Mark Meadows’ Bid to Transfer Georgia Charges
Former Trump Chief of Staff Denied Move to Federal Court for State Charges

In a significant legal development, a US federal district court handed down a decision on Friday, denying former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ request to transfer two Georgia state criminal charges to federal court.

The Transfer Request

Mark Meadows had sought to move his legal battle to federal court, invoking 28 U.S.C. Â§ 1442(a)(1). This statute allows a federal officer to remove state civil or criminal proceedings to the federal jurisdiction, acting within the scope of their official duties. Meadows argued that the alleged illegal actions occurred during his tenure as a federal officer.

  
The Court’s Rejection

Judge Steve C. Jones presided over the case and ultimately rejected Meadows’ arguments. In his ruling, Judge Jones pointed out that Meadows had failed to precisely delineate his role as White House Chief of Staff and what it allowed him to do. Jones emphasized that Meadows could not clearly define the extent of his authority, except for his inability to engage in partisan political activities or campaign work. Due to the lack of specific duties enabling him to participate in election-related matters, Jones concluded that Meadows “could not have acted in his capacity as a federal officer regarding efforts to influence, interfere with, disrupt, oversee, or alter state elections.”

Background on Charges

Meadows found himself in legal hot water earlier this year when a grand jury in Georgia indicted him on two state criminal charges. The first charge accuses him of violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. This charge stems from Meadows’ alleged attempts to observe a closed-door vote audit and his communications with elected officials in a bid to support then-President Trump’s claims of election fraud. Notably, the RICO charge extends beyond Georgia. It encompasses meetings with elected officials in Michigan and Pennsylvania and planning to disrupt the congressional certification of the 2020 election results on January 6.

The second charge against Meadows pertains to the solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer. This charge is related to a phone call between Meadows and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, during which then-President Trump asked Raffensperger to find enough votes to overturn President Joe Biden’s lead in the state.

Future Legal Maneuvers

It remains to be seen whether Meadows will appeal the court’s decision. This case marks the beginning of a series of similar requests, with the possibility of former President Trump seeking to transfer thirteen Georgia state criminal charges to federal court.

This legal battle has far-reaching implications, as it revolves around the actions of high-ranking government officials during a pivotal period in American history. Meadows’ unsuccessful attempt to shift the charges to federal court underscores his challenges defending his actions while serving in the Trump administration.



