Polsinelli Welcomes Raymond Jacobi as Private Equity M&A Shareholder
Distinguished Am Law 100 firm Polsinelli proudly announces the latest enhancement to its Private Equity M&A Practice with the appointment of Raymond J. Jacobi III as a new shareholder. This strategic addition further strengthens the firm’s presence in the Chicago office and aligns seamlessly with the ongoing growth trajectory of its Business Department. Jacobi’s arrival marks the seventh new shareholder welcomed into the department’s fold in the year 2023.

Raymond Jacobi brings a wealth of legal acumen to the firm’s Private Equity M&A Practice. Reflecting on his new venture, Jacobi conveyed, “With its proven culture of collaboration and exceptional platform for lateral attorneys to grow their practices, Polsinelli was a natural fit for me. I’m excited to join the growing and well-respected private equity practice and contribute to its ongoing success.”

At the core of Jacobi’s practice lie his expertises in M&A, private equity, capital raising, and general corporate matters. His client spectrum encompasses privately held startups, technology enterprises, as well as fund owners. Jacobi’s legal counsel traverses the full lifecycle of these entities, from transaction structuring to managing continuous business operations and compliance matters.

  
Raymond Jacobi’s professional journey includes a partnership in the Business and Finance Group of a prominent Chicago-based law firm. He achieved his J.D. with honors, summa cum laude, and Order of the Coif, from the DePaul University College of Law. His academic excellence is complemented by a B.A. from the esteemed University of Notre Dame.

Polsinelli’s Private Equity practice, renowned for its prowess in guiding private equity sponsors, management teams, and portfolio companies, has consistently excelled across the private investment lifecycle. Boasting a robust team of over 120 attorneys, the firm has represented an impressive array of private equity funds and portfolio companies in numerous transactions.

Polsinelli‘s attorneys embody a cross-disciplinary approach, coupling their legal proficiency with astute business insights. This unique fusion empowers them to provide comprehensive guidance, aiding clients in propelling their businesses forward. The firm’s commitment to fostering collaborative growth spaces and enabling lateral attorneys to flourish underscores its appeal to legal professionals seeking dynamic platforms to advance their careers.



As Polsinelli fortifies its Private Equity M&A Practice with the addition of Raymond J. Jacobi III, the firm reaffirms its dedication to delivering top-tier legal expertise. This strategic move reflects the firm’s continued commitment to empowering clients in navigating complex legal landscapes, fostering growth, and seizing opportunities within the private equity domain.

