Wilson Elser Strengthens New York Office with Addition of Lateral Partners
National law firm Wilson Elser has made a significant announcement regarding the addition of lateral partners to its esteemed Complex Tort & General Casualty, Construction, and Transportation practices, situated in the heart of New York. This strategic move aims to fortify the firm’s capabilities and extend its Crisis Management & Emergency Response expertise.

Leading the charge are Ellen Greiper, Megan Boyar, and Nolan Comfort, a trio of accomplished legal professionals who have joined forces after their tenure at Lewis Brisbois. Their collaborative efforts at Lewis Brisbois have paved the way for this transition to Wilson Elser, where they will continue their dedicated service to major insurance carriers and national construction and trucking companies. Greiper, Boyar, and Comfort will actively contribute to Wilson Elser’s renowned Construction and Transportation practices.

Ellen Greiper, speaking on behalf of her team, expressed confidence in the symbiotic relationship between her team and Wilson Elser. She cited the firm’s commitment to client values and its expansive national presence as key factors driving this decision. Greiper remarked, “Wilson Elser provides a unique opportunity for growth and service excellence.”

Joining the ranks last month was seasoned litigator Thomas Vu, specializing in New York Labor Law defense and general liability defense. Vu’s proficiency significantly augments Wilson Elser‘s Complex Tort & General Casualty and Construction practices. Stuart Miller, co-chair of the firm’s Transportation Practice, commended Vu’s addition, emphasizing his legal prowess and industry reputation.

The move to incorporate these lateral partners stands as a testament to Wilson Elser’s strategic foresight in expanding and enriching its legal offerings. With a track record of excellence and a commitment to seamless client service, Wilson Elser continues to position itself as a top-tier player in the legal landscape.



