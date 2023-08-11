Legal Technology News

Rapid Spread of ChatGPT in US Workplaces Raises Concerns Amongst Certain Groups
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Numerous employees throughout the United States are increasingly embracing ChatGPT, a chatbot program utilizing generative AI to undertake routine tasks, as unveiled by a Reuters/Ipsos survey. This adoption transpires despite apprehensions that prompted companies like Microsoft and Google to impose restrictions on its usage.

Companies on a global scale are grappling with how to optimally integrate ChatGPT into their operations. Although the chatbot can proficiently engage in conversations with users and address diverse queries, security firms and businesses have voiced concerns over potential intellectual property and strategic data leaks.

Of the survey’s online respondents, conducted between July 11 and 17 and centered on artificial intelligence (AI), 28% revealed regular utilization of ChatGPT in their workplace. In contrast, a mere 22% indicated explicit endorsement of external tools by their employers.

  
What
Where


See also: Why Corporate Attorneys Are Opting to Use ChatGPT In-House Instead of Paying Law Firms

The Reuters/Ipsos poll, encompassing 2,625 American adults, yielded a credibility interval of approximately 2 percentage points, underlining the survey’s precision.

Connect with qualified, experienced attorneys by submitting your job openings with BCG Attorney Search.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Approximately 10% of participants divulged that their employers outright prohibited the use of external AI tools. Conversely, about 25% lacked awareness regarding their company’s stance on technology employment.

Following its launch in November, ChatGPT achieved unprecedented growth, securing its status as the fastest-growing app in history. Its ascent has triggered both enthusiasm and concern, thrusting its developer OpenAI into confrontations with regulators, particularly in Europe, where data aggregation practices have drawn rebuke from privacy watchdogs.



See also: The Impact of AI Tools in the Legal Industry: Benefits and Considerations

During training, human reviewers from various firms may peruse any of the generated conversations. Researchers have also identified the potential for similar AI systems to reproduce absorbed data, posing a risk to proprietary information.

OpenAI declined to elaborate on the ramifications of individual employees’ ChatGPT usage. However, the company highlighted a recent blog post assuring corporate partners that their data wouldn’t be utilized for further chatbot training without explicit consent.

See also: Adoption of ChatGPT in Legal Sphere Sparks Debate Among Law Schools Over Its Role in Admissions

Meanwhile, Google’s Bard gathers user data such as text, location, and usage information. The company permits users to delete historical activities from their accounts and request removal of content fed into the AI. Alphabet-owned Google abstained from elaborating further.

Simplify your legal research. Subscribe to JDJournal and stay informed with just a click.

The rising popularity of ChatGPT within US workplaces, despite concerns and restrictions imposed by prominent tech firms, showcases the complex interplay between innovative AI applications and corporate data security. As companies strive to harness the benefits of AI while safeguarding proprietary information, regulatory scrutiny and ethical considerations remain key focal points.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Post Bar Law Clerk for Workers' Compensation

USA-CA-Orange

About the job Law Offices of Stacey Tokunaga is currently seeking a Post-Bar Law Clerk who is int...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Small, dynamic West Los Angeles litigation law firm seeks 3 – 8 year associate attorneys to wo...

Apply now

Family Law Attorney

USA-TX-Pearland

We are seeking a family law attorney with 10+ years of experience (preferrably within the area of fa...

Apply now

Disability Benefits Specialist Program Attorney

USA-WI-Madison

Job Type: Permanent, Full Time Full Time Equivalent: 1.0 FTE (40 hours/week) Rate: $59,000 - $...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Trial Attorney

USA-FL-Boca Raton

Boca Raton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trial attorney with 10+ years...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Rapid Spread of ChatGPT in US Workplaces Raises Concerns Amongst Certain Groups
38
Legal Technology News

Rapid Spread of ChatGPT in US Workplaces Raises Concerns Amongst Certain Groups
U.S. Judge Reduces Legal Fees for Gibson Dunn in Securities Case Over ‘Unreasonable’ Miami Rates
42
Legal News

U.S. Judge Reduces Legal Fees for Gibson Dunn in Securities Case Over ‘Unreasonable’ Miami Rates
Marsh McLennan Agency’s Acquisition of Graham Company Guided by Troutman Pepper
36
Biglaw

Marsh McLennan Agency’s Acquisition of Graham Company Guided by Troutman Pepper
King & Spalding Strengthens Antitrust Team with Key Hire from Sidley
38
Biglaw

King & Spalding Strengthens Antitrust Team with Key Hire from Sidley
ABA Recommends Academic Credit or Compensation for Student Editors in Law Reviews
39
Law Students

ABA Recommends Academic Credit or Compensation for Student Editors in Law Reviews
American Bar Association Calls for Diverse Hiring Approach in Law Firms Beyond Grades and Class Rank
43
Law Students

American Bar Association Calls for Diverse Hiring Approach in Law Firms Beyond Grades and Class Rank
Wachtell Enlists External Law Firm in Legal Battle with Musk over $90 Million Twitter Fee
41
Biglaw

Wachtell Enlists External Law Firm in Legal Battle with Musk over $90 Million Twitter Fee
U.S. Legal Services Sector Witnessed a Drop of 1,200 Jobs in July
58
Legal News

U.S. Legal Services Sector Witnessed a Drop of 1,200 Jobs in July
Stroock Law Firm Explores Pension Buyout as Part of Merger Pursuit
57
Biglaw

Stroock Law Firm Explores Pension Buyout as Part of Merger Pursuit
Philadelphia-Based Law Firm Schnader Harrison to Dissolve After Nearly 90 Years
78
Breaking News

Philadelphia-Based Law Firm Schnader Harrison to Dissolve After Nearly 90 Years

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top