Rapid Spread of ChatGPT in US Workplaces Raises Concerns Amongst Certain Groups

Numerous employees throughout the United States are increasingly embracing ChatGPT, a chatbot program utilizing generative AI to undertake routine tasks, as unveiled by a Reuters/Ipsos survey. This adoption transpires despite apprehensions that prompted companies like Microsoft and Google to impose restrictions on its usage.



Companies on a global scale are grappling with how to optimally integrate ChatGPT into their operations. Although the chatbot can proficiently engage in conversations with users and address diverse queries, security firms and businesses have voiced concerns over potential intellectual property and strategic data leaks.



Of the survey’s online respondents, conducted between July 11 and 17 and centered on artificial intelligence (AI), 28% revealed regular utilization of ChatGPT in their workplace. In contrast, a mere 22% indicated explicit endorsement of external tools by their employers.



The Reuters/Ipsos poll, encompassing 2,625 American adults, yielded a credibility interval of approximately 2 percentage points, underlining the survey’s precision.

Approximately 10% of participants divulged that their employers outright prohibited the use of external AI tools. Conversely, about 25% lacked awareness regarding their company’s stance on technology employment.



Following its launch in November, ChatGPT achieved unprecedented growth, securing its status as the fastest-growing app in history. Its ascent has triggered both enthusiasm and concern, thrusting its developer OpenAI into confrontations with regulators, particularly in Europe, where data aggregation practices have drawn rebuke from privacy watchdogs.



During training, human reviewers from various firms may peruse any of the generated conversations. Researchers have also identified the potential for similar AI systems to reproduce absorbed data, posing a risk to proprietary information.



OpenAI declined to elaborate on the ramifications of individual employees’ ChatGPT usage. However, the company highlighted a recent blog post assuring corporate partners that their data wouldn’t be utilized for further chatbot training without explicit consent.



Meanwhile, Google’s Bard gathers user data such as text, location, and usage information. The company permits users to delete historical activities from their accounts and request removal of content fed into the AI. Alphabet-owned Google abstained from elaborating further.

The rising popularity of ChatGPT within US workplaces, despite concerns and restrictions imposed by prominent tech firms, showcases the complex interplay between innovative AI applications and corporate data security. As companies strive to harness the benefits of AI while safeguarding proprietary information, regulatory scrutiny and ethical considerations remain key focal points.



