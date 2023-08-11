Morgan Lewis Recognized as Top Trade Secrets Firm in 2023 by Lex Machina Report

Renowned legal powerhouse Morgan Lewis has garnered prominent recognition as one of the premier trade secrets law firms in the landscape, as highlighted in Lex Machina’s comprehensive 2023 Trade Secret Litigation Report. This insightful report offers a comprehensive analysis of the evolving trends and invaluable insights within the realm of trade secret litigation. By meticulously scrutinizing data spanning a span of five years, from 2018 to 2022, the report encapsulates the evolution of this critical legal arena.



A standout feature of Morgan Lewis’s inclusion in the report is its dual acknowledgment as one of the distinguished “Top 10 Most Active Defendants’ Law Firms” and as one of the esteemed “Top 10 Most Active Plaintiffs’ Law Firms.” This acknowledgment is a testament to the firm’s prolific involvement in cases during the aforementioned period.



Morgan Lewis has forged its reputation by collaborating closely with its esteemed clientele, crafting and executing highly effective trade secret policies and practices. The firm’s proficiency extends to the meticulous formulation of “invention” agreements and the strategic establishment of post-employment noncompetition, nondisclosure, and nonsolicitation agreements. These endeavors emphasize the firm’s commitment to safeguarding clients’ intellectual property interests.



In scenarios where clients are ensnared in trade secret litigation within the federal or state legal realms, Morgan Lewis effortlessly rises to the occasion. The firm boasts an impressive array of legal luminaries specializing in commercial, employment, and intellectual property litigation. This formidable team provides resolute and impactful representation, ensuring clients’ interests are vehemently advocated for.

In a remarkable testament to its legal prowess and unwavering dedication, Morgan Lewis recently secured the prestigious title of “Labor & Employment Law Firm of the Year” as bestowed by the venerable Chambers USA. This accolade serves as an embodiment of the firm’s enduring commitment to excellence within the complex and dynamic legal sphere.

The resounding acknowledgment of Morgan Lewis in Lex Machina’s 2023 Trade Secret Litigation Report stands as a beacon, illuminating the firm’s unmatched contributions to the field. Through a potent combination of proactive legal strategies, unwavering dedication, and a team of exceptional legal minds, Morgan Lewis continues to chart new milestones and set unparalleled standards within the intricate landscape of trade secret law.



