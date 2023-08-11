Thomas Girardi’s Request for Continuance of Competency Hearing Denied

Disbarred attorney Thomas V. Girardi’s criminal case in the Central District of California has hit a new development, as the presiding judge, Josephine L. Staton, has denied Girardi’s request for a continuance of the competency hearing scheduled for August 23rd. The decision, delivered in a brief order entered on Wednesday, emphasized the absence of substantial justification for the requested postponement.



Girardi, who is facing wire fraud charges stemming from allegations of embezzling millions of dollars from his firm’s clients, had sought a “brief continuance” to facilitate consecutive-day testimonies from all the expert witnesses involved. Girardi’s federal public defenders advocated for this arrangement, asserting that organizing the experts’ testimonies on consecutive days would optimize the court’s and parties’ resources. They also argued that the anticipated duration of the hearing warranted more than a single day and cited a scheduling conflict for one of Girardi’s attorneys on August 24th.



The prosecution opposed the continuance, asserting its confidence that the hearing could be concluded within a single day. The government’s plan involved presenting its expert reports as direct testimonies and expressed its willingness to accommodate the court’s timeline, even if it meant proceeding for an extended duration on August 23rd.



See also: California Bar to Disclose Previously Redacted Names in Girardi Investigation



Prosecutors voiced their concern over potential prejudice resulting from delays in this “long-anticipated proceeding.” The prosecution’s stance underscored the interests of the involved parties, the public, and the alleged victims in promptly resolving the competency issue. However, due to conflicting schedules within both the prosecution and defense teams, a continuation of the hearing might inevitably lead to a hearing date in October or beyond.

Furthermore, the government highlighted a significant factorâ€”Christopher Kamon, one of Girardi’s co-defendants, is slated for trial on December 12th. This impending trial date introduces an additional layer of complexity to the scheduling challenges faced by all parties involved.

Originally set for August 3rd, the competency hearing had already been rescheduled to August 23rd by the court’s own motion. This shift demonstrates the court’s recognition of the intricate nature of the case and the need for sufficient time for its adjudication.



The decision to deny the requested continuance brings into sharp focus the urgency of addressing the competency issue. Girardi’s case has attracted significant public and media attention due to the allegations of financial misconduct and embezzlement, making the efficient resolution of this matter imperative for all parties concerned. While the denial of the continuance underscores the court’s commitment to expeditious proceedings, it also underscores the complex logistics that accompany high-stakes legal battles.



