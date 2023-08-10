Ivy League Law Schools Boast Over $200,000 Median Annual Earnings for Graduates Four Years After Completion

Ivy League institutions like Harvard and Yale have long served as the breeding ground for presidents, senators, Supreme Court justices, and other prominent figures. Yet, the allure of these prestigious law schools extends beyond the political realm, as obtaining a graduate-level law degree from an Ivy League establishment can yield substantial dividends.



Recent data compiled by the Higher Education Advisory group sheds light on the remarkable earning potential of graduates from the five Ivy League universities offering advanced law degrees. The median annual earnings of graduates who were employed and not enrolled four years post-completion surpass $200,000 across each of these distinguished institutions, namely Columbia University, Cornell University, Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania, and Yale University. Brown University, Dartmouth College, and Princeton University do not house law schools within their academic repertoire.



The financial windfall, however, often comes hand in hand with significant financial investment. Many students at these prestigious institutions shoulder substantial debt burdens, with a median debt exceeding $100,000 at four out of the five schools analyzed. Nevertheless, this debt may be considered reasonable considering the potential for graduates to secure $200,000 salaries or more within a few years of graduation. A guiding principle endorsed by experts stipulates that the total borrowed amount for student loans should not surpass the projected starting salary.



Delving into specific figures, let’s explore the earning landscape of graduates from each Ivy League law school:



Median earnings four years after graduation: $280,926

Median Stafford and Grad PLUS loan debt: $198,924

Debt as a percentage of median annual earnings: 71%



Median earnings four years after graduation: $261,434

Median Stafford and Grad PLUS loan debt: $171,488

Debt as a percentage of median annual earnings: 66%



Median earnings four years after graduation: $249,283

Median Stafford and Grad PLUS loan debt: $162,160

Debt as a percentage of median annual earnings: 65%



Median earnings four years after graduation: $233,589

Median Stafford and Grad PLUS loan debt: $93,235

Debt as a percentage of median annual earnings: 40%



Median earnings four years after graduation: $204,668

Median Stafford and Grad PLUS loan debt: $140,977

Debt as a percentage of median annual earnings: 69%



While Columbia Law School stands out with the highest median earnings, its students bear a substantial financial burden, possibly due to its steep tuition costs. For the 2023-24 school year, tuition at Columbia reaches $78,444. This expenditure coupled with the high cost of living in New York City, where the campus is located, can amplify the financial challenge for aspiring lawyers. The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in New York hovers around $4,000 as of August 2023.



Among the Ivy League institutions, Harvard Law School distinguishes itself by having law students with median debts below $100,000. This could be attributed in part to a significant proportion of students paying full tuition fees. In the 2021-22 school year, approximately 57% of Harvard Law students covered the full tuition costs, the highest share among all Ivy League law schools.



The Ivy League’s legal education journey presents a promising path to substantial earnings for graduates, even though it often involves taking on considerable debt. The symbiotic relationship between earning potential and financial responsibility underscores the careful balance that future legal professionals must navigate to a prosperous career.



