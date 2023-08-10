Home

Ivy League Law Schools Boast Over $200,000 Median Annual Earnings for Graduates Four Years After Completion
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Ivy League institutions like Harvard and Yale have long served as the breeding ground for presidents, senators, Supreme Court justices, and other prominent figures. Yet, the allure of these prestigious law schools extends beyond the political realm, as obtaining a graduate-level law degree from an Ivy League establishment can yield substantial dividends.

Recent data compiled by the Higher Education Advisory group sheds light on the remarkable earning potential of graduates from the five Ivy League universities offering advanced law degrees. The median annual earnings of graduates who were employed and not enrolled four years post-completion surpass $200,000 across each of these distinguished institutions, namely Columbia University, Cornell University, Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania, and Yale University. Brown University, Dartmouth College, and Princeton University do not house law schools within their academic repertoire.

The financial windfall, however, often comes hand in hand with significant financial investment. Many students at these prestigious institutions shoulder substantial debt burdens, with a median debt exceeding $100,000 at four out of the five schools analyzed. Nevertheless, this debt may be considered reasonable considering the potential for graduates to secure $200,000 salaries or more within a few years of graduation. A guiding principle endorsed by experts stipulates that the total borrowed amount for student loans should not surpass the projected starting salary.

  
What
Where


Delving into specific figures, let’s explore the earning landscape of graduates from each Ivy League law school:

  1. Columbia Law School

Median earnings four years after graduation: $280,926

Median Stafford and Grad PLUS loan debt: $198,924

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Debt as a percentage of median annual earnings: 71%

  1. University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School

Median earnings four years after graduation: $261,434



Median Stafford and Grad PLUS loan debt: $171,488

Debt as a percentage of median annual earnings: 66%

  1. Cornell Law School

Median earnings four years after graduation: $249,283

Median Stafford and Grad PLUS loan debt: $162,160

Debt as a percentage of median annual earnings: 65%

  1. Harvard Law School

Median earnings four years after graduation: $233,589

Median Stafford and Grad PLUS loan debt: $93,235

Debt as a percentage of median annual earnings: 40%

  1. Yale Law School

Median earnings four years after graduation: $204,668

Median Stafford and Grad PLUS loan debt: $140,977

Debt as a percentage of median annual earnings: 69%

While Columbia Law School stands out with the highest median earnings, its students bear a substantial financial burden, possibly due to its steep tuition costs. For the 2023-24 school year, tuition at Columbia reaches $78,444. This expenditure coupled with the high cost of living in New York City, where the campus is located, can amplify the financial challenge for aspiring lawyers. The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in New York hovers around $4,000 as of August 2023.

Among the Ivy League institutions, Harvard Law School distinguishes itself by having law students with median debts below $100,000. This could be attributed in part to a significant proportion of students paying full tuition fees. In the 2021-22 school year, approximately 57% of Harvard Law students covered the full tuition costs, the highest share among all Ivy League law schools.

The Ivy League’s legal education journey presents a promising path to substantial earnings for graduates, even though it often involves taking on considerable debt. The symbiotic relationship between earning potential and financial responsibility underscores the careful balance that future legal professionals must navigate to a prosperous career.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Deputy District Attorney - Levels III and IV

USA-CA-Auburn

The Placer County District Attorney’s Office is excited to announce an opening for Deputy Dist...

Apply now

Transaction Associate Attorney

USA-CO-Loveland

Description: Otis & Bedingfield, LLC, an AV-rated Northern Colorado law firm, is offering an oppo...

Apply now

Associate Attorney (Hybrid)

USA-TX-San Antonio

Description: San Antonio based Commercial Real Estate and Business law firm seeking a motivated A...

Apply now

Litigation Associate

USA-CA-Irvine

Are you a talented and experienced litigator looking to join a dynamic boutique law firm that values...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Trial Attorney

USA-FL-Boca Raton

Boca Raton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trial attorney with 10+ years...

Apply Now

Most Popular

American Bar Association Calls for Diverse Hiring Approach in Law Firms Beyond Grades and Class Rank
40
Law Students

American Bar Association Calls for Diverse Hiring Approach in Law Firms Beyond Grades and Class Rank
Wachtell Enlists External Law Firm in Legal Battle with Musk over $90 Million Twitter Fee
41
Biglaw

Wachtell Enlists External Law Firm in Legal Battle with Musk over $90 Million Twitter Fee
U.S. Legal Services Sector Witnessed a Drop of 1,200 Jobs in July
55
Legal News

U.S. Legal Services Sector Witnessed a Drop of 1,200 Jobs in July
Stroock Law Firm Explores Pension Buyout as Part of Merger Pursuit
56
Biglaw

Stroock Law Firm Explores Pension Buyout as Part of Merger Pursuit
Philadelphia-Based Law Firm Schnader Harrison to Dissolve After Nearly 90 Years
78
Breaking News

Philadelphia-Based Law Firm Schnader Harrison to Dissolve After Nearly 90 Years
Stroock Sees Latest Departures as Partners Join Bracewell
67
Biglaw

Stroock Sees Latest Departures as Partners Join Bracewell
DLA Piper Directed to Provide Accounts Linked to Tycoon’s Fraud Allegations
50
Legal News

DLA Piper Directed to Provide Accounts Linked to Tycoon’s Fraud Allegations
Ex-Cozen Paralegal Accuses Company of Discrimination and Harassment
168
Breaking News

Ex-Cozen Paralegal Accuses Company of Discrimination and Harassment
Trump Ally Sidney Powell Successfully Appeals Sanctions in Election Lawsuit
81
Legal News

Trump Ally Sidney Powell Successfully Appeals Sanctions in Election Lawsuit
Class Action Lawsuit Accuses Taco Bell of Deceptive Trade Practices Over Menu Item Discrepancies
47
Public Interest

Class Action Lawsuit Accuses Taco Bell of Deceptive Trade Practices Over Menu Item Discrepancies

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top