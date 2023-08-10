Biglaw

Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft Prioritizes Remote Work for Now
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a landscape where prominent Biglaw firms like Skadden, Davis Polk, Weil Gotshal, Ropes & Gray, and Vinson & Elkins are adopting a four-day in-office workweek, Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft has chosen to retain its current attendance policy, at least for now. With a gross revenue of $544,832,000 in 2022 and a ranking of 84th in the Am Law 100, Cadwalader recently circulated a firmwide memo addressing its attendance policies, affirming its commitment to a three-day office attendance requirement.

The internal memo, excerpted here, sheds light on Cadwalader’s decision-making process:

“Over the last few weeks, we have been assessing our in-office attendance policy and contemplating the benefits of transitioning to a 4-day in office schedule. After careful consideration, we have decided not to increase to 4 days at this time. We will continue with our current 3-day schedule, with Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday being the required days in office.”

  
What
Where


See also: Osborne Clarke Implements Mandatory Office Attendance Policy for Bonus Eligibility

While partners within the firm were reportedly enthusiastic about embracing a four-day workweek model, the memo indicates that the current three-day policy will continue. Allegedly, partners have subtly expressed their desire for increased compliance with the existing policy, implying the potential shift to a four-day workweek if adherence is not maintained.

Find the legal job that fits your lifestyle and career goals with BCG Attorney Search.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




However, the continuation of the three-day in-office policy comes with a new stipulation. Cadwalader has announced its intention to monitor attendance more closely and incorporate it into employee performance evaluations starting in September. The memo states:

“In order for this 3-day in office schedule to be successful and to maximize the benefits of the in-person work experience, we need your full compliance. Beginning in September, we will be reporting attendance regularly to practice group chairs and administrative department heads. Your compliance with our office attendance policy will be taken into consideration as part of your performance evaluation. We recognize that some flexibility may be needed, as has always been the case. However, absent an occasional exception, employee attendance will be expected on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.”



The ramifications of this attendance policy go beyond performance evaluations, as associates at Cadwalader have expressed trepidation over potential implications for their compensation packages and job security. Speculations have arisen about the possibility of layoffs resulting from non-compliance with the firm’s attendance standards. Industry insiders are hopeful that such drastic measures will not be necessary.

Join thousands of legal professionals who rely on JDJournal for instant access to critical legal news. Subscribe now!

The legal industry has witnessed a remarkable shift in work culture since the onset of the pandemic, with a substantial portion of the workforce transitioning to remote work arrangements. Firms have been exploring various hybrid models to accommodate remote and in-office work preferences, aiming to balance productivity, employee satisfaction, and client service.

As the legal landscape continues to evolve, Cadwalader‘s decision to uphold its three-day in-office attendance requirement highlights the diversity of approaches within the industry. While some firms opt for a four-day workweek, others, like Cadwalader, choose to retain a more traditional structure for now. The coming months will likely provide further insights into the effectiveness of these differing strategies, offering valuable lessons for the legal community at large.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Deputy District Attorney - Levels III and IV

USA-CA-Auburn

The Placer County District Attorney’s Office is excited to announce an opening for Deputy Dist...

Apply now

Transaction Associate Attorney

USA-CO-Loveland

Description: Otis & Bedingfield, LLC, an AV-rated Northern Colorado law firm, is offering an oppo...

Apply now

Associate Attorney (Hybrid)

USA-TX-San Antonio

Description: San Antonio based Commercial Real Estate and Business law firm seeking a motivated A...

Apply now

Litigation Associate

USA-CA-Irvine

Are you a talented and experienced litigator looking to join a dynamic boutique law firm that values...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Trial Attorney

USA-FL-Boca Raton

Boca Raton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trial attorney with 10+ years...

Apply Now

Most Popular

American Bar Association Calls for Diverse Hiring Approach in Law Firms Beyond Grades and Class Rank
42
Law Students

American Bar Association Calls for Diverse Hiring Approach in Law Firms Beyond Grades and Class Rank
Wachtell Enlists External Law Firm in Legal Battle with Musk over $90 Million Twitter Fee
41
Biglaw

Wachtell Enlists External Law Firm in Legal Battle with Musk over $90 Million Twitter Fee
U.S. Legal Services Sector Witnessed a Drop of 1,200 Jobs in July
57
Legal News

U.S. Legal Services Sector Witnessed a Drop of 1,200 Jobs in July
Stroock Law Firm Explores Pension Buyout as Part of Merger Pursuit
57
Biglaw

Stroock Law Firm Explores Pension Buyout as Part of Merger Pursuit
Philadelphia-Based Law Firm Schnader Harrison to Dissolve After Nearly 90 Years
78
Breaking News

Philadelphia-Based Law Firm Schnader Harrison to Dissolve After Nearly 90 Years
Stroock Sees Latest Departures as Partners Join Bracewell
67
Biglaw

Stroock Sees Latest Departures as Partners Join Bracewell
DLA Piper Directed to Provide Accounts Linked to Tycoon’s Fraud Allegations
50
Legal News

DLA Piper Directed to Provide Accounts Linked to Tycoon’s Fraud Allegations
Ex-Cozen Paralegal Accuses Company of Discrimination and Harassment
171
Breaking News

Ex-Cozen Paralegal Accuses Company of Discrimination and Harassment
Trump Ally Sidney Powell Successfully Appeals Sanctions in Election Lawsuit
82
Legal News

Trump Ally Sidney Powell Successfully Appeals Sanctions in Election Lawsuit
Class Action Lawsuit Accuses Taco Bell of Deceptive Trade Practices Over Menu Item Discrepancies
47
Public Interest

Class Action Lawsuit Accuses Taco Bell of Deceptive Trade Practices Over Menu Item Discrepancies

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top