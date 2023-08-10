Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft Prioritizes Remote Work for Now

In a landscape where prominent Biglaw firms like Skadden, Davis Polk, Weil Gotshal, Ropes & Gray, and Vinson & Elkins are adopting a four-day in-office workweek, Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft has chosen to retain its current attendance policy, at least for now. With a gross revenue of $544,832,000 in 2022 and a ranking of 84th in the Am Law 100, Cadwalader recently circulated a firmwide memo addressing its attendance policies, affirming its commitment to a three-day office attendance requirement.



The internal memo, excerpted here, sheds light on Cadwalader’s decision-making process:



“Over the last few weeks, we have been assessing our in-office attendance policy and contemplating the benefits of transitioning to a 4-day in office schedule. After careful consideration, we have decided not to increase to 4 days at this time. We will continue with our current 3-day schedule, with Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday being the required days in office.”



While partners within the firm were reportedly enthusiastic about embracing a four-day workweek model, the memo indicates that the current three-day policy will continue. Allegedly, partners have subtly expressed their desire for increased compliance with the existing policy, implying the potential shift to a four-day workweek if adherence is not maintained.

However, the continuation of the three-day in-office policy comes with a new stipulation. Cadwalader has announced its intention to monitor attendance more closely and incorporate it into employee performance evaluations starting in September. The memo states:



“In order for this 3-day in office schedule to be successful and to maximize the benefits of the in-person work experience, we need your full compliance. Beginning in September, we will be reporting attendance regularly to practice group chairs and administrative department heads. Your compliance with our office attendance policy will be taken into consideration as part of your performance evaluation. We recognize that some flexibility may be needed, as has always been the case. However, absent an occasional exception, employee attendance will be expected on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.”



The ramifications of this attendance policy go beyond performance evaluations, as associates at Cadwalader have expressed trepidation over potential implications for their compensation packages and job security. Speculations have arisen about the possibility of layoffs resulting from non-compliance with the firm’s attendance standards. Industry insiders are hopeful that such drastic measures will not be necessary.

The legal industry has witnessed a remarkable shift in work culture since the onset of the pandemic, with a substantial portion of the workforce transitioning to remote work arrangements. Firms have been exploring various hybrid models to accommodate remote and in-office work preferences, aiming to balance productivity, employee satisfaction, and client service.



As the legal landscape continues to evolve, Cadwalader‘s decision to uphold its three-day in-office attendance requirement highlights the diversity of approaches within the industry. While some firms opt for a four-day workweek, others, like Cadwalader, choose to retain a more traditional structure for now. The coming months will likely provide further insights into the effectiveness of these differing strategies, offering valuable lessons for the legal community at large.



