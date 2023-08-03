Legal News

Indictment Reveals Involvement of DOJ Official and Legal Team in Alleged Election Subversion Plot
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a recent federal indictment unsealed on August 1, a former U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) official and four other lawyers have been identified as alleged co-conspirators in former President Donald Trump’s alleged attempt to subvert the results of the 2020 election. While the indictment does not explicitly name the individuals, details provided strongly suggest that among them are prominent figures like Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and former Chapman University law professor John Eastman, according to reports from the New York Times, the Washington Post, and Reuters.

The indictment outlines a series of allegations, contending that Trump disseminated false information claiming widespread election fraud altered the outcome of the 2020 election in his favor. The indictment asserts that Trump was aware of the falsehood of these claims but continued to promote them, aiming to lend an air of legitimacy to his baseless assertions. Furthermore, the indictment alleges that this misinformation campaign was designed to create a climate of national mistrust and anger, eroding public confidence in the election process.

Get a competitive edge in your practice. Subscribe to JDJournal for quick and easy access to breaking legal developments.

  
What
Where


While Trump was within his First Amendment rights to voice his opinions and challenge the election results through legitimate channels such as legal actions and recounts, the indictment argues that he also pursued unlawful avenues to undermine the election’s outcome.

See also: Federal Charges Filed Against Trump for Attempting to Overturn 2020 Election

The indictment is divided into four counts, detailing the following allegations against Trump:

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




  1. Conspiracy to defraud the United States by employing false claims of election fraud to obstruct the counting and certification of the election results.
  2. Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, specifically the certification of the electoral vote.
  3. Obstruction and attempted obstruction of an official proceeding refer to the certification of the vote.
  4. Engagement in a civil rights conspiracy by attempting to interfere with the right to have votes properly counted.

The co-conspirators, identified as Co-Conspirators 1 to 5 in the indictment, are lawyers who played distinct roles in the alleged scheme:

  1. Co-Conspirator 1 is a lawyer who was reportedly willing to propagate knowingly false claims and strategies that Trump’s campaign attorneys would not endorse. This individual is believed to be Giuliani, who led Trump’s efforts to challenge the election results.
  2. Co-Conspirator 2 is suspected of devising a strategy to exploit the vice president’s ceremonial role overseeing the certification process to obstruct the presidential election’s certification. This lawyer is likely Eastman, who has denied the allegations.
  3. Co-Conspirator 3 is a lawyer who made unfounded election fraud claims, acknowledged by Trump as sounding implausible. This lawyer aligns with Sidney Powell, known for promoting claims of hacked voting machines. Powell believes her assertions will be vindicated.
  4. Co-Conspirator 4, a DOJ official, allegedly attempted to use the Justice Department to initiate baseless election crime investigations and influence state legislatures using false claims of election fraud. This official is believed to be Jeffrey Clark, whom Trump considered appointing as acting U.S. attorney general.
  5. Co-Conspirator 5, another lawyer, supposedly participated in developing a plan to submit fraudulent slates of electors to obstruct the certification process. This attorney could be appellate attorney Kenneth Chesebro, who suggested recognizing fabricated pro-Trump electors in Congress on January 6, 2021.

It’s worth noting that the description of Co-Conspirator 5 has been deemed vague enough to apply to several lawyers, according to the New York Times. A sixth potential co-conspirator remains unidentified at present.



Take control of your legal job search and sign up for LawCrossing today.

It’s important to highlight that, as of now, none of the alleged co-conspirators have been formally charged. The indictment raises significant legal and constitutional questions revolving around the fine line between free speech, legitimate challenges to election results, and potentially illegal actions to undermine the democratic process. This case will likely garner substantial attention as it unfolds, shedding light on the boundaries of permissible behavior in the realm of election disputes.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Directing Attorney

USA-CA-Watsonville

Position: Directing Attorney   Program/Location: Santa Cruz County Immigration Pro...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-CA-San Diego

Paralegal Downtown San Diego boutique law firm specializing in criminal defense, personal injury,...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-CA-San Diego

Hargreaves & Taylor, LLP is seeking an experienced family law paralegal. This is an in-office p...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-AZ-Phoenix

TWO PARALEGALS NEEDED: FAMILY LAW PARALEGAL and INSURANCE DEFENSE PARALEGAL Job description Wees...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Trial Attorney

USA-FL-Boca Raton

Boca Raton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trial attorney with 10+ years...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Major City Law Firms Announce Salary Increases for Newly Qualified Lawyers and Trainees
42
Legal News

Major City Law Firms Announce Salary Increases for Newly Qualified Lawyers and Trainees
OpenAI’s New Chief Legal Officer Gears Up to Tackle Unprecedented Challenges
34
Legal Technology News

OpenAI’s New Chief Legal Officer Gears Up to Tackle Unprecedented Challenges
Shearman & Sterling Elevates 10 Partners Across Global Practices in Strategic Move
69
Biglaw

Shearman & Sterling Elevates 10 Partners Across Global Practices in Strategic Move
Arizona State Law School Embraces AI in Applications
124
Law Students

Arizona State Law School Embraces AI in Applications
Blackstone Provides New Partner Hire as Simpson Thacher’s Choice
89
Biglaw

Blackstone Provides New Partner Hire as Simpson Thacher’s Choice
Williams & Connolly Faces $8 Million Malpractice Claim Over Alleged Negligent Legal Advice
45
Biglaw

Williams & Connolly Faces $8 Million Malpractice Claim Over Alleged Negligent Legal Advice
Ropes & Gray Joins Trend of In-Office Work Mandates for Attorneys
60
Breaking News

Ropes & Gray Joins Trend of In-Office Work Mandates for Attorneys
Blank Rome Launches Dallas Office with a Team of Top Attorneys
78
Biglaw

Blank Rome Launches Dallas Office with a Team of Top Attorneys
DLA Piper Prevails as Judge Recommends Sanctions in $180 Million Legal Malpractice Lawsuit
62
Breaking News

DLA Piper Prevails as Judge Recommends Sanctions in $180 Million Legal Malpractice Lawsuit
Steptoe & Johnson LLP Strengthens Roster with 35 New Hires from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan
65
Biglaw

Steptoe & Johnson LLP Strengthens Roster with 35 New Hires from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top