Trump Ally Sidney Powell Successfully Appeals Sanctions in Election Lawsuit

Prominent conservative attorney and ally of former President Donald Trump, Sidney Powell, has secured a significant legal victory as a U.S. appeals court ruled in her favor, determining that she should not face sanctions for her unsuccessful lawsuit aimed at overturning Trump’s loss in Wisconsin during the 2020 U.S. presidential election.



Based in Chicago, the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has rejected Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’ attempt to impose sanctions on Powell and her legal team. Evers sought sanctions on the grounds that Powell’s lawsuit contained baseless claims of massive election fraud within the state. The court upheld a previous decision by a judge, stating that Evers’ request for sanctions was untimely and resembled a last-minute ambush on a party that was already facing defeat.



Notably, Powell had played a prominent role in promoting unfounded allegations of voter fraud following the 2020 election. She filed multiple lawsuits challenging the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in key battleground states where former Republican President Trump lost. In a related case, Powell faced sanctions from a Michigan federal judge in 2021 due to the introduction of frivolous claims. This decision was largely upheld by an appeals court in June.



In December 2020, U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper dismissed Powell’s lawsuit in Wisconsin, citing procedural grounds and opting not to evaluate the fraud allegations she presented. Following this dismissal, Evers submitted a request for sanctions three months later, seeking reimbursement of $106,000 spent by Wisconsin in defending against the lawsuit. However, Judge Pepper stated that her jurisdiction over the case had concluded.

Coinciding with this legal development, former President Trump faced indictments on Tuesday for alleged conspiracy to defraud the United States. The indictment, presented by U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith, also implicated six unnamed co-conspirators. Speculation arose that co-conspirator No. 3, as mentioned in the indictment, could be Sidney Powell. This speculation is grounded in publicly available information about Powell’s actions and the government’s assertions.



According to the indictment, Trump privately acknowledged that the baseless election fraud claims made by co-conspirator No. 3 seemed implausible. Nevertheless, he endorsed and amplified these allegations in the public sphere.



Powell remains entangled in defamation lawsuits brought forth by Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic, both major voting technology companies. The suits revolve around Powell’s dissemination of false claims asserting that these companies manipulated the 2020 election results against Trump. Powell has maintained that her statements were not defamatory.

In a separate legal battle, Powell encountered ethics charges from Texas bar officials in 2021. However, a state judge dismissed the case in February, citing numerous flaws in the evidence presented. The state bar is currently appealing this decision.



Powell’s recent victory in the appeals court marks a significant turn in her legal battles surrounding the 2020 election. The court’s decision to reject sanctions provides Powell with respite from potential penalties, while her involvement in Trump-related allegations continues to attract attention and speculation. As legal proceedings unfold, Powell’s actions and statements remain subject to scrutiny in both the courtroom and the public eye.



