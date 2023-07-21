Legal News

DC Circuit Judge Seeks to Drive Change Through Law Firm Role
In a significant career move, Judge David Tatel is transitioning from his esteemed position on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to Hogan Lovells, where he plans to focus on pro bono work addressing critical issues such as voting rights and environmental conservation.

Tatel’s commitment to civil rights and public service dates back to his days as a law student at the University of Chicago. Now, at 81 years old, he is thrilled to have the opportunity to delve into the very issues he has been passionate about for decades.

The decision to step down from the bench after nearly 30 years was not made lightly; Tatel had contemplated this move for some time. “I wanted to leave while I was still in my prime,” he remarked in an interview. The timing felt right, and with a rich history of service on the bench spanning five US presidencies, he sought a new path to continue his dedication to promoting justice and equality.

  
See also: Retired US Appeals Judge Joseph Greenaway Jr. to Join Arnold & Porter

Tatel’s journey with Hogan Lovells began in 1974 when he joined the firm, then known as Hogan & Hartson. During his initial tenure, he played a crucial role in founding and leading the firm’s education practice until his appointment to the DC Circuit.

His return to Hogan Lovells signifies a reunion with an organization that shares his passion for driving positive change. Tatel showcased his commitment to making a difference even before officially joining the firm. In a Washington Post article, he recounted an incident where a Lyft driver refused to allow his German Shepherd guide dog into the vehicle, stating, “It’s embarrassing; it’s humiliating to be rejected for something because you’re blind.”

The firm, known for its involvement in major pro bono projects, has a track record of advocating for voting rights. One notable case involved successfully challenging North Carolina’s congressional map for the 2022 election, arguing that it would disenfranchise voters of color.

Additionally, Hogan Lovells pro bono efforts extend beyond US borders. They undertook a review of marine legislation for the Republic of the Congo, with a focus on biodiversity conservation and sustainable development. Such impactful work has contributed to Hogan Lovells reporting more than $2.4 billion in gross revenue last year, reflecting its commitment to both public service and legal excellence.



According to Tatel, pro bono work is deeply ingrained in Hogan’s culture, forming an integral part of the firm’s DNA for over 50 years. With his move to Hogan Lovells, he looks forward to mentoring young lawyers who are eager to channel their legal skills towards serving the public good.

As he transitions to the firm’s litigation practice early next year, Tatel will bring a wealth of experience and wisdom accumulated during his time on the bench. His unique perspective as a respected judge and advocate for civil rights is poised to impact the pro bono initiatives at Hogan Lovells.

His vision for the future is to contribute meaningfully to societal progress, using the law as a powerful tool for justice. Tatel’s dedication to pro bono work is an inspiration to the legal community, encouraging others to use their skills and expertise to address pressing social and environmental issues.

Judge David Tatel’s decision to embark on a new chapter in his legal career with Hogan Lovells showcases his unwavering commitment to the principles of justice and equality. Through his pro bono work, he aims to effect positive change in society, leaving a lasting legacy for generations to come. Hogan Lovells, with its long-standing tradition of advocating for the public good, provides an ideal platform for Tatel to continue his remarkable journey in service to the community and the rule of law.

