Retired US Appeals Judge Joseph Greenaway Jr. to Join Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer Law Firm announced on Tuesday the addition of Joseph Greenaway Jr., a retired judge from the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. After serving in his lifetime appointment as a judge, Greenaway will join the prestigious law firm as a partner in September.

Significant achievements have marked Greenaway’s legal career. He was appointed to the 3rd Circuit bench by former President Barack Obama in 2010, following his service on the federal bench in New Jersey since 1996. His vast experience and distinguished background make him an excellent addition to Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer.

One of the key factors that drew Greenaway to the firm was its involvement in landmark cases, such as the renowned 1963 U.S. Supreme Court case Gideon v. Wainwright. This case established the constitutional right to counsel in criminal cases. Greenaway’s aspiration to be part of a firm with a strong track record in handling such influential cases reflects his dedication to upholding justice.

  
In his new role, Greenaway intends to focus on appellate work in private practice. Additionally, he will handle various legal matters, including patent cases and domestic and international arbitration. By leveraging his expertise in these areas, Greenaway aims to contribute to the firm’s success and provide top-notch legal representation to clients.

At Arnold & Porter, Greenaway will join several practice groups, including appellate and Supreme Court, complex litigation, and white-collar practices. This diverse range of specialties aligns well with Greenaway’s skills and allows him to make a significant impact within the firm.

Greenaway’s nomination to the U.S. District Court in New Jersey in 1995 by President Bill Clinton served as a pivotal moment in his career. Prior to that, he worked as a federal prosecutor in New Jersey and gained valuable experience as an in-house counsel for Johnson & Johnson. These diverse roles have shaped Greenaway into a well-rounded legal professional.



Paul Fishman, the head of Arnold & Porter‘s Newark office, expressed enthusiasm about Greenaway joining the firm. Fishman stated that Greenaway’s addition would bring a “unique dimension” to the litigation team, further strengthening the firm’s capabilities in handling complex cases.

Greenaway’s retirement from the 3rd Circuit created a vacancy that President Joe Biden will need to fill. While Biden has successfully obtained Senate confirmation for three nominees to the Philadelphia-based appeals court, he has yet to announce a nominee for Greenaway’s seat.

In recent times, Arnold & Porter has been actively bolstering its team with former government officials. In March, James Bergin, previously a prominent lawyer at the New York Federal Reserve, joined the firm’s New York office. Additionally, Deborah Curtis, formerly from the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, joined the firm’s Washington location last month. These strategic additions further enhance the firm’s expertise and ability to handle various legal matters.

Last week, Stephen Cha-Kim, a former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, joined the firm’s complex litigation practice. This addition adds another accomplished professional to Arnold & Porter‘s already impressive team.

With the addition of Joseph Greenaway Jr. and other accomplished individuals, Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer Law Firm continues to strengthen its position as a leading law firm with a formidable litigation team. Greenaway’s extensive experience and the firm’s history of handling landmark cases are expected to drive success and deliver exceptional legal services to clients. As the legal landscape evolves, Arnold & Porter remains well-equipped to navigate complex legal challenges and provide effective counsel.

