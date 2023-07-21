Biglaw

Eversheds Sutherland and King & Wood Malleson to Collaborate in Key Markets
Prominent global law firms Eversheds Sutherland and King & Wood Malleson (KWM) announced a strategic partnership on Thursday, marking a pivotal shift in their operations and market reach. The collaboration aims to strengthen both firms’ presence in key markets and enable seamless legal support for clients across different regions.

The agreement revolves around a reciprocal referral system, empowering Eversheds Sutherland to expand its access to the Chinese legal landscape while facilitating KWM’s withdrawal from its formal presence outside East Asia and Australia. Under this arrangement, Eversheds Sutherland’s UK, Europe, Middle East, and Asia operations will refer clients seeking legal advice in China to KWM’s China branch, fostering a smoother cross-border legal experience for clients.

In return, KWM China will direct clients requiring legal assistance in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America to Eversheds International, bolstering the latter’s capabilities in these regions. This mutually beneficial approach ensures that clients from both firms receive top-notch legal services through the expertise and resources of their respective partners.

  
As part of KWM’s strategic shift, the firm will begin winding down its six offices in Europe and the Middle East by October 2024. Lawyers and staff members from these offices will have the opportunity to join Eversheds, paving the way for a seamless transition of talent and resources. Notably, KWM’s European branch experienced a setback in 2017 after several partner departures and failed attempts to secure another merger partner or ratify a bailout plan.

The new collaboration holds significant promise for both Eversheds Sutherland and KWM, as it empowers them to focus on their core strengths and geographic regions of expertise. Despite its retreat from Europe, KWM will continue its robust presence in East Asia and Australia, and the partnership’s framework excludes KWM’s Hong Kong and Australian branches. Nevertheless, both these arms have expressed their full support for the collaboration, signifying a cohesive approach to leverage each other’s strengths where relevant.

Similarly, Eversheds’ US branch, a result of the 2017 merger between London-founded Eversheds and Atlanta’s Sutherland Asbill & Brennan, remains unaffected by the deal. This strategic decision ensures that the firm can continue its operations in the US market independently while tapping into the resources and capabilities offered by the partnership in other regions.

Furthermore, Eversheds’ offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, and Shanghai will remain unaffected by the collaboration, given the regulatory constraints international law firms face in providing legal counsel and representation within China. Consequently, Eversheds will continue to deliver its services in these regions seamlessly, providing uninterrupted support to clients based there.



KWM China boasts a noteworthy distinction as one of the first law firms with a private partnership structure to establish a presence in China, solidifying its pioneering reputation within the legal landscape. As the firm focuses on consolidating its core markets in East Asia and Australia, the strategic partnership with Eversheds Sutherland comes as a decisive step towards optimizing its resources and enhancing client services in these regions.

The legal industry’s response to this collaboration has been largely positive, with industry experts praising the innovative approach taken by both firms. By aligning their strengths and resources, Eversheds Sutherland and KWM have laid the groundwork for a forward-looking partnership that is set to redefine the legal landscape in key markets.

The alliance between Eversheds Sutherland and King & Wood Malleson represents a strategic leap forward in the legal sector. With a focus on collaborative client support and leveraging each other’s strengths, the partnership holds immense potential to enhance their global presence and elevate the quality of legal services for clients worldwide. As they embark on this transformative journey, both firms are poised to make a lasting impact on the legal industry, setting new standards of excellence in cross-border legal representation and counsel.

