Senate Bill Proposes Increased Funding for Supreme Court Security Measures

In a significant move to bolster security measures at the US Supreme Court, a Senate committee has approved bipartisan legislation that includes increased funding for the judiciary, focusing on strengthening security at the esteemed institution. The $8.56 billion judiciary spending plan, which covers various agencies for the upcoming fiscal year starting on October 1, easily passed through the Appropriations Committee on Thursday. The bill will now proceed to the full Senate for further consideration while a House committee is developing a corresponding version.



Highlighting the importance of this legislation, Senator Bill Hagerty, the top Republican on the subcommittee responsible for judiciary spending, announced during the markup that the bill allocates nearly $10 million in additional funding specifically aimed at bolstering security measures at the Supreme Court. While the senator did not provide explicit details on how the funds would be utilized, the judiciary had appealed to Congress in March for improved physical security measures and enhanced protection for the justices.



According to the judiciary’s fiscal 2024 budget document, ongoing threat assessments have identified evolving risks that necessitate continuous protection for the justices by the Supreme Court police. The heightened security measures come in response to the escalated concerns after a leaked draft of a conservative-led opinion by the court last year, which overturned certain abortion rights, ignited protests both at the court and outside the homes of the justices. These incidents underscored the pressing need for enhanced security protocols to safeguard the court’s operations and the safety of its members.



The proposed judiciary spending plan encompasses a broader scope, aiming to provide a $106 million increase in funding compared to the current fiscal year. Apart from the additional security funds, the bill summary indicates that the budget boost will be allocated to cybersecurity and IT modernization, acknowledging the critical role of technology in maintaining the court’s efficiency and resilience.

During the committee hearing, Senator Chris Van Hollen, chair of the subcommittee overseeing judiciary funding, introduced an amendment to temporarily withhold $10 million from the Supreme Court budget until Chief Justice John Roberts adopts a code of ethics for the court. This move aligns with the Democrats’ ongoing efforts to advocate for an ethics code that mirrors the one adhered to by other federal judges. However, after a discussion among committee members, Van Hollen withdrew the amendment, recognizing that the Judiciary Committee, slated to convene on July 20, would be better equipped to address the matter of a Supreme Court code of ethics.



The approval of increased security funding for the US Supreme Court underscores the significance of safeguarding the court’s operations and the well-being of its justices. As the bill progresses through the Senate and the House committee continues its work, stakeholders and the general public remain attentive to the outcomes, eager to witness the strengthening of security measures that will ensure the continued functioning and integrity of the nation’s highest court.



