Miami Mayor Temporarily Steps Down from Quinn Emanuel to Pursue Presidential Campaign

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has taken an unpaid leave from his position at law firm Quinn Emanuel as he embarks on a presidential campaign, despite facing criticism over conflicts of interest. Effective July 1, Suarez’s leave from Quinn Emanuel coincides with the launch of his campaign seeking the Republican nomination for president. A spokesperson for the law firm confirmed the decision, stating that both the firm and Suarez agreed that he should focus on his presidential aspirations, with no other motives influencing the unpaid leave.



Suarez, who has held various outside jobs while serving as mayor, has recently faced scrutiny regarding potential conflicts of interest. Specifically, his involvement with a local developer, reportedly paying him $170,000 to navigate bureaucratic obstacles, has prompted multiple investigations. However, Suarez vehemently denies any wrongdoing in relation to these allegations.



Quinn Emanuel had hired Suarez when they established their Miami office in 2021. Known for its extensive clientele, the firm counts hedge fund giant Citadel among its notable clients. Citadel’s founder, Ken Griffin, had previously donated $1 million to Suarez’s state campaign earlier this year, further adding to the scrutiny surrounding Suarez’s potential conflicts of interest. Suarez has also worked for private equity company DaGrosa Capital Partners while serving as mayor.



As the city’s top elected official, Suarez earns approximately $126,000 per year, which he reportedly converts into cryptocurrency, as disclosed in regulatory filings. Last year, Suarez’s net worth more than doubled to $3.5 million, although he did not provide specific details regarding his income from his other employment ventures.

Prior to joining Quinn Emanuel, Suarez had a legal career that involved working at smaller firms such as Gray Robinson, Carlton Fields, and Greenspoon Marder. The law firm’s office on Bayshore Drive conveniently sits across the street from Miami’s City Hall, reflecting Suarez’s close proximity to his mayoral duties and legal endeavors.



When Suarez launched his presidential campaign in June, he acknowledged the possibility of taking a leave of absence from Quinn Emanuel at some point. However, he maintained that his job at the law firm did not pose a conflict of interest with his political ambitions.



The decision by Mayor Suarez to temporarily step away from his role at Quinn Emanuel highlights his commitment to pursuing his presidential campaign. While facing criticism and investigations regarding potential conflicts of interest, Suarez maintains his innocence and insists that his leave from the law firm is solely driven by his aspiration to seek the Republican nomination for president. The upcoming months will shed light on how this development unfolds and how it may impact Suarez’s mayoral duties, legal career, and presidential campaign.

