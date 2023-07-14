Kavanaugh Highlights US Supreme Court as a Unified ‘Team of Nine’

Justice Brett Kavanaugh recently spoke at the Eighth Circuit Judicial Conference, emphasizing the importance of collegiality and unity within the US Supreme Court. He underscored the court’s role as an institution of law rather than politics, particularly referencing the court’s recent election law cases as examples of decisions based on legal principles rather than partisan divisions.



Kavanaugh dispelled the notion of partisan divisions within the court’s internal workings, stating that the justices do not caucus separately or hold separate meetings. He emphasized that they function as a cohesive team of nine, working collectively to deliberate and decide cases.



While the court’s recent rulings have shown ideological splits, Kavanaugh acknowledged that not all decisions fall along those lines. He highlighted instances where he joined Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, and the court’s liberal justices in rejecting extreme legal theories and upholding key aspects of the Voting Rights Act. These instances of consensus, according to Kavanaugh, are made possible by the close relationships and friendships developed among the justices through shared experiences, such as lunch gatherings after oral arguments and conferences.



In the midst of Kavanaugh’s remarks, the court faced controversies surrounding ethical concerns. ProPublica reported that Justice Clarence Thomas had accepted undisclosed financial gifts from a Republican donor, while Justice Sonia Sotomayor faced scrutiny regarding her staff’s attempts to encourage purchases of her books by colleges and public institutions hosting her. Despite these reports, the court has yet to adopt a code of conduct, leading to calls from Democrats and progressives for greater transparency.



During the interview, Kavanaugh chose not to directly address these ethical concerns but noted that criticism comes with the territory of being a justice. He emphasized the court’s commitment to consistency, clarity, and thorough explanation of their decisions, aiming to demonstrate their teamwork and collective efforts in handling complex cases.



While controversies may surround the court, Kavanaugh maintained that the justices strive to focus on their duty and work diligently to make decisions based on the law. He acknowledged that criticism is inevitable and that those who cannot handle it should not pursue a career in the legal field. However, he highlighted the court’s dedication to transparency and ensuring that their decisions are based on sound legal principles.



Justice Kavanaugh’s remarks shed light on the importance of collegiality, non-partisanship, and teamwork within the US Supreme Court. Despite ideological differences in certain cases, the justices work together as a cohesive unit to uphold the principles of law and make landmark decisions. The court’s commitment to consistency, clarity, and transparency remains paramount as they navigate controversies and strive to fulfill their role as the guardians of justice in the United States.

