Georgia Election Workers Seek Favorable Judgment in Defamation Lawsuit Against Rudy Giuliani
Two Georgia election workers, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss and her mother Ruby Freeman, are taking legal action against former New York City mayor and personal lawyer for Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, for defamation. The lawsuit stems from false vote-rigging conspiracy theories that targeted Moss and Freeman following the 2020 U.S. presidential election. On Tuesday, the election workers requested a U.S. judge to decide the lawsuit in their favor, asserting that Giuliani failed to preserve crucial evidence, thereby forfeiting the case.

According to Moss and Freeman’s legal team, Giuliani neglected to take the necessary steps to retain pertinent documents and messages. As a result, the plaintiffs’ lawyers have asked a federal judge in Washington, D.C. to impose “severe” sanctions against Giuliani. These sanctions would include a default judgment, holding Giuliani accountable for defamation. If granted, this ruling would largely conclude the case, with the only outstanding matter being the determination of damages for which the former mayor would be liable.

There has been no immediate response from the attorneys representing Giuliani or the election workers. However, Ted Goodman, a political adviser to Giuliani, alleged that the evidence requests were deliberately excessive and aimed at embarrassing and intimidating Giuliani.

  
What
Where


Moss and Freeman’s lawsuit centers on the claim that Giuliani damaged their reputations by accusing them of colluding to produce and process covert batches of illegal ballots. These allegations lack substantiating evidence and have been repeatedly debunked by Georgia election officials.

In a prior ruling by U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, Giuliani was already instructed to compensate the plaintiffs’ lawyers for their legal fees. Judge Howell concluded that Giuliani had failed to conduct a proper search for and submission of relevant documents. The legal team representing Moss and Freeman is currently seeking approximately $89,000 in attorney fees.

Notably, there were indications last week that a settlement was imminent, which would have resolved substantial portions of the case. However, these settlement negotiations fell apart when Giuliani declined to reach an agreement, as stated in a court filing submitted by the election workers’ attorneys.

The ongoing legal battle between the Georgia election workers and Giuliani highlights the profound impact of false conspiracy theories and misinformation on individuals’ lives. Moss and Freeman, as public figures in their roles as election workers, have endured significant harm to their reputations due to baseless allegations. Their pursuit of legal recourse underscores the importance of accountability and justice in combatting the spread of misinformation.



As this case progresses, it will be crucial to observe how the court responds to the election workers’ request for a favorable judgment and the potential imposition of severe sanctions against Giuliani. Additionally, the determination of damages, if the default judgment is granted, will have implications for future defamation lawsuits and the accountability of public figures in spreading false information.

Both parties involved are likely to continue presenting their arguments and evidence to support their respective positions. The outcome of this lawsuit will not only impact Moss and Freeman but also serve as a significant precedent in addressing the consequences of defamation in the context of false conspiracy theories surrounding elections.

It remains to be seen how this legal saga unfolds, but one thing is clear: the lawsuit brought by the Georgia election workers against Rudy Giuliani represents a critical moment in the fight against misinformation, while also emphasizing the need to protect the reputations and livelihoods of those unjustly targeted by baseless allegations.

