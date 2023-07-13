Legal News

Senate Approves One of Judiciary’s Youngest Trial Court Judges Breaking Barriers in Judicial Appointments
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Civil rights lawyer Tiffany Cartwright, born in 1985, has won confirmation to the US District Court for the Western District of Washington, making her one of the youngest federal judges. The Senate voted 50-47 on Wednesday to approve her appointment, following her nomination in January 2022 and subsequent renomination. Cartwright will be replacing Judge Benjamin Hale, who assumed senior status on January 1, 2020, creating a vacancy in the court.

With the confirmation of Cartwright and Kymberly Evanson on Tuesday, President Joe Biden has now appointed all of the active judges in the Western District. Notably, Biden has demonstrated a trend of appointing judges under the age of 40. Bradley Garcia, the first Latino confirmed to the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, and Jamar Walker for the Eastern District of Virginia, are among the other young judges appointed by Biden.

The appointments made by former President Donald Trump drew criticism from Democrats and others due to concerns over the nominees’ age and limited legal experience. Trump reshaped the judiciary by appointing younger conservatives during his four years in office. Aileen Cannon, appointed at the age of 39 in 2020, is currently presiding over Trump’s historic classified documents criminal case in the Southern District of Florida. Similarly, Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, who graduated from law school in 2012 and was confirmed at the age of 33 in 2020, made headlines when she struck down Biden’s pandemic-era mask mandate for air travelers in the Middle District of Florida, which includes Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville.

  
What
Where


While older lawyers may possess more experience as legal practitioners, the transition from lawyer to judge often involves handling unfamiliar areas of law and learning on the job, regardless of age. Russell Wheeler, a fellow at the Brookings Institution who studies judicial nominations, explains that this learning curve exists whether the judge is 35 or 55.

Don’t waste time scrolling through job postings. BCG Attorney Search has the best legal jobs in your area.

Cartwright’s confirmation as one of the youngest federal judges reflects the changing landscape of the judiciary, highlighting the potential of the next generation of legal minds. Her civil rights background brings a unique perspective to the bench, and her appointment is seen as a significant step forward in promoting diversity and inclusion within the judiciary.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




As Cartwright prepares to take the bench, her confirmation reinforces the ongoing evolution of the judicial appointment process and the recognition of young, talented individuals who are poised to make a lasting impact in the legal field.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.



Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Paralegal

USA-IN-Fishers

Law Firm is seeking a full-time paralegal. Office has a very positive and teamwork-driven atmosphere...

Apply now

Attorney - Assistant Attorney General - Public Utilities

USA-IL-Chicago

The Public Utilities Bureau represents the People of the State of Illinois with respect to state and...

Apply now

Paralegal/Legal Secretary

USA-NJ-Linwood

Our work environment includes: Modern office setting We are looking for an experienced Pa...

Apply now

Attorney - Litigation - Real Estate & Business

USA-WA-Snohomish

Description: This position is for an experienced litigation and transactional real estate and bus...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

First Party Property Attorney

USA-FL-Orlando

Orlando office of our client seeks a first-party property attorney with 3+ years of experience.

Apply Now

Mid-level ESOP Attorney

USA-PA-Philadelphia

Philadelphia office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks mid-level ESOP attorney with ...

Apply Now

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks litigation associate attorney wi...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Dentons Expands Hospitality Practice with Addition of Perkins Coie Lawyers
39
Legal News

Dentons Expands Hospitality Practice with Addition of Perkins Coie Lawyers
Law Schools Defying Expectations with High Bar Exam Pass Rates in July 2023
38
Law Students

Law Schools Defying Expectations with High Bar Exam Pass Rates in July 2023
Class-Action Lawsuit Targets Google for AI Data Scraping Allegations
36
Legal Technology News

Class-Action Lawsuit Targets Google for AI Data Scraping Allegations
Paul Hastings Strengthens Antitrust Practice with Key Hires from Hunton Andrews Kurth
65
Biglaw

Paul Hastings Strengthens Antitrust Practice with Key Hires from Hunton Andrews Kurth
Largest US Law Firms Fall Victim to Devastating Cybersecurity Breach
363
Legal Technology News

Largest US Law Firms Fall Victim to Devastating Cybersecurity Breach
Stroock and Nixon Peabody Terminate Merger Negotiations
40
Legal News

Stroock and Nixon Peabody Terminate Merger Negotiations
US Labor Agency Files Lawsuit Against Starbucks for Alleged Mistreatment of Workers in Seattle
36
Public Interest

US Labor Agency Files Lawsuit Against Starbucks for Alleged Mistreatment of Workers in Seattle
Leading M&A Legal Advisers Latham and Kirkland Shine Despite Deal Slowdown
37
Biglaw

Leading M&A Legal Advisers Latham and Kirkland Shine Despite Deal Slowdown
Resolution Sought in Dispute over Competency Probe of US Judge as Tensions Escalate
57
Legal Ethics

Resolution Sought in Dispute over Competency Probe of US Judge as Tensions Escalate
McElroy Deutsch Alleges Former CFO’s Multi-Million Dollar Theft, Highlights Role of Attorney Spouse
80
Legal News

McElroy Deutsch Alleges Former CFO’s Multi-Million Dollar Theft, Highlights Role of Attorney Spouse

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top