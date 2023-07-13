Senate Approves One of Judiciary’s Youngest Trial Court Judges Breaking Barriers in Judicial Appointments

Civil rights lawyer Tiffany Cartwright, born in 1985, has won confirmation to the US District Court for the Western District of Washington, making her one of the youngest federal judges. The Senate voted 50-47 on Wednesday to approve her appointment, following her nomination in January 2022 and subsequent renomination. Cartwright will be replacing Judge Benjamin Hale, who assumed senior status on January 1, 2020, creating a vacancy in the court.



With the confirmation of Cartwright and Kymberly Evanson on Tuesday, President Joe Biden has now appointed all of the active judges in the Western District. Notably, Biden has demonstrated a trend of appointing judges under the age of 40. Bradley Garcia, the first Latino confirmed to the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, and Jamar Walker for the Eastern District of Virginia, are among the other young judges appointed by Biden.



The appointments made by former President Donald Trump drew criticism from Democrats and others due to concerns over the nominees’ age and limited legal experience. Trump reshaped the judiciary by appointing younger conservatives during his four years in office. Aileen Cannon, appointed at the age of 39 in 2020, is currently presiding over Trump’s historic classified documents criminal case in the Southern District of Florida. Similarly, Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, who graduated from law school in 2012 and was confirmed at the age of 33 in 2020, made headlines when she struck down Biden’s pandemic-era mask mandate for air travelers in the Middle District of Florida, which includes Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville.



While older lawyers may possess more experience as legal practitioners, the transition from lawyer to judge often involves handling unfamiliar areas of law and learning on the job, regardless of age. Russell Wheeler, a fellow at the Brookings Institution who studies judicial nominations, explains that this learning curve exists whether the judge is 35 or 55.

Cartwright’s confirmation as one of the youngest federal judges reflects the changing landscape of the judiciary, highlighting the potential of the next generation of legal minds. Her civil rights background brings a unique perspective to the bench, and her appointment is seen as a significant step forward in promoting diversity and inclusion within the judiciary.



As Cartwright prepares to take the bench, her confirmation reinforces the ongoing evolution of the judicial appointment process and the recognition of young, talented individuals who are poised to make a lasting impact in the legal field.



