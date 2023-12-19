Legal News

Rudy Giuliani Ordered to Pay $148 Million in Damages Over False Election Fraud Claims
In a groundbreaking verdict, a federal jury has ruled that Rudy Giuliani, the former personal lawyer for Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign, must pay $148 million in damages to two Georgia election workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss. The injuries were awarded for Giuliani’s false accusations of election fraud, marking a significant setback for the once-revered figure known as “America’s mayor.”

Giuliani’s Unsubstantiated Claims

Outside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. District Courthouse, Giuliani maintained his stance that the 2020 election was fraudulent, stating, “I know that my country had a president imposed on it by fraud.” However, when pressed for evidence, he offered unproven conspiracy theories, asserting they were “proven facts” while claiming he wasn’t allowed to present evidence.

Gasps in the Courtroom

The courtroom witnessed an audible gasp as the jury foreperson read aloud the damages. Freeman was awarded nearly $16.2 million, and Moss nearly $17 million in defamation damages, with an additional $20 million each for intentional infliction of emotional distress. The jury imposed a staggering $75 million in punitive damages.

Freeman and Moss Respond

Following the verdict, Freeman and Moss hugged their attorneys, displaying a lack of acknowledgment toward Giuliani as he left with his legal representation. Freeman emphasized that monetary compensation wouldn’t erase the damage caused by Giuliani’s lies, urging people not to harbor anger toward the threatening mobs that harassed her family.

David vs. Goliath

Despite the financial challenges Giuliani faces, including a $1.36 million lawsuit from a former lawyer and the sale of his $6.5 million apartment, the damages represent a victory for Freeman and Moss. Ken Frydman, a former spokesman for Giuliani, described it as “David beat Goliath today,” highlighting the unexpected resilience of the “little guy.”

Giuliani’s Legal Battles Ahead

The massive damages add to Giuliani’s legal woes with ongoing litigation:



  1. Disbarment Battle in Washington: Giuliani faces efforts to disbar him in Washington.
  2. Criminal Charges in Georgia: He is a co-defendant in Trump’s Georgia election racketeering case.
  3. Defamation Lawsuits: Giuliani is defending against civil lawsuits from Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic, seeking billions in damages for spreading baseless election fraud claims.

Giuliani’s Defense and Future Plans

Giuliani, positioning himself to challenge the decision at the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, did not contest his false statements about Freeman and Moss. While maintaining his defiance, he did not testify in court. Despite his claims that “everything I said is true,” U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell scolded his lawyer for further defamation of the women.

In a strident social media post, Giuliani vowed to appeal the verdict, emphasizing the perceived absurdity and unfairness of the entire proceeding. As he confronts this legal setback, Giuliani must navigate a complex web of legal challenges that extend beyond this defamation case.

