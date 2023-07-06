Controversial Lawyer Who Challenged Trump’s Election Loss Retires Amidst Disciplinary Investigations

Controversial attorney L. Lin Wood, known for challenging the outcome of former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss, has officially retired from practicing law. In a letter made public on Wednesday, Wood announced his retirement, thereby concluding the ongoing disciplinary proceedings against him by the Georgia state bar. As a result, Wood is no longer permitted to practice law in Georgia or other jurisdictions unless he represents himself.



Wood had submitted a letter on Tuesday, requesting that his law license status be changed to retired, and the Georgia state bar approved the request on Wednesday, as confirmed by the letters he posted on his Telegram channel. His current status is listed as retired in the Georgia state bar directory.



Wood has not responded to requests for comment, but he did express his desire to retire since 2020 on his Telegram channel. He mentioned wanting to compile a comprehensive factual record of the state bar proceedings. In a defiant tone, Wood wrote, “Sorry to disappoint my enemies who wanted so badly to see me discredited and disbarred!!!”



According to a spokesperson for the Georgia state bar, new filings have been shared in Wood’s disciplinary case. Bar lawyers stated that they believe Wood’s retirement has fulfilled the objectives of disciplinary action, which include safeguarding the public, upholding the integrity of the judicial system, and maintaining the standards of the legal profession.

The Georgia state bar initiated an investigation into Wood in May 2021 following allegations that he physically assaulted two former colleagues, promoted conspiracy theories, and advocated for the execution of former Vice President Mike Pence. A second proceeding was opened against Wood after the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals largely upheld sanctions against him and other lawyers involved in a Michigan lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results.



Wood has consistently denied the allegations of assault and argued that his comments about Pence were protected speech, characterized as rhetorical or political hyperbole. He also contested the Michigan sanctions, claiming that he was not directly involved in drafting the lawsuit.



In March 2021, Wood filed a lawsuit against the Georgia state bar, opposing their request for him to undergo a mental health examination as part of the first disciplinary probe. However, a U.S. district judge ruled that Wood lacked the standing to sue, and the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals later upheld this decision.



Wood has been a polarizing figure throughout his career, attracting both fervent supporters and strong critics. His involvement in challenging the election results and his controversial statements have fueled significant public attention and scrutiny. While his retirement may end the disciplinary proceedings, it does not erase the controversies and legal challenges surrounding his career.



Wood’s retirement marks a significant development in the legal landscape and highlights the intersection of politics, the judiciary, and professional ethics. As the legal community reflects on this high-profile case, it serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining the integrity of the legal profession and the ethical responsibilities that come with practicing law.



