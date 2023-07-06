Laugh Out Loud with the Best Legal Joke of the Day – Legal Humor to Brighten Your Day

When a lawyer tells his clients he has a sliding fee schedule what he means is that after he bills you, it’s financially hard to get back on your feet.
When a lawyer tells his clients he has a sliding fee schedule what he means is that after he bills you, it’s financially hard to get back on your feet.
Associate Attorney - Defense Litigation Experience
USA-TX-Dallas
Part-time Staff Attorney – Housing and Homelessness Prevention Unit
USA-CA-Santa Ana
Staff Attorney – Housing and Homelessness Prevention Unit
USA-CA-Santa Ana
Staff Attorney – Immigration Unit
USA-CA-Santa Ana
USA-NC-Raleigh
Raleigh office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a family associate attorney with 2...
USA-TX-Houston
Houston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a probate litigation attorney with...
USA-IL-Chicago
Chicago office of our client seeks attorney at law with 1-5 years of experience, including qualified...
Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]read more