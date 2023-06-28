Biglaw

Baker Botts Enhances San Francisco Team with Addition of Intellectual Property Litigation Expert
Download PDF
By
Posted on

Baker Botts, a prominent U.S. law firm, has announced the addition of a new partner specializing in intellectual property (IP) law to its San Francisco office. Rachael Lamkin, a seasoned attorney with a strong focus on patent litigation, will join the firm after running her solo practice since 2016.

Lamkin’s decision to join Baker Botts comes with the intention of bringing nearly all of her current clients to the Texas-founded law firm. Notably, she achieved significant victories in the past year by successfully defending technology company Garmin against two high-value patent infringement cases, collectively valued at around $1 billion.

With extensive experience representing clients before various legal bodies such as the U.S. International Trade Commission, the U.S. Court of International Trade, and federal district and appeals courts, Lamkin brings a wealth of expertise to Baker Botts. Earlier in her career, she served as a senior associate general counsel for well-known companies including OtterBox, LifeProof, and Blue Ocean brands.

  
What
Where


See also: DLA Piper Snatches Top Talent: 30-Lawyer Patent Team Joins from Dentons

Lamkin expressed her admiration for Baker Botts‘ strong patent litigation team and expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with Lisa Kattan, the firm’s ITC practice group chair. The addition of Lamkin to the San Francisco office is expected to further bolster the firm’s capabilities in serving clients with complex IP disputes.

The legal landscape in California has recently seen a flurry of IP-related moves. Notably, other prominent law firms such as Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, Cooley, and Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky, and Popeo have all made significant hires in the IP litigation domain. Additionally, in March, a substantial 30-lawyer patent team from Dentons made a strategic move to DLA Piper, strengthening the latter’s presence in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, and Seattle.

The addition of Lamkin to Baker Botts reflects the firm’s commitment to expanding its IP capabilities and solidifying its position in the competitive legal market. With her impressive track record in patent litigation and a reputation for delivering favorable outcomes for her clients, Lamkin’s arrival is expected to enhance the firm’s ability to navigate complex IP disputes effectively.

As Baker Botts continues to grow its San Francisco team with top-tier legal talent, the firm is well-positioned to provide comprehensive legal services and strategic counsel to clients facing IP challenges. Lamkin’s arrival marks an exciting chapter for both her career and the firm’s IP practice, and it will be intriguing to see the collaborative efforts and successful outcomes that lie ahead under the Baker Botts banner.



