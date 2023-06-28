Breaking News

White & Case Appoints New York Litigator as Chairperson in Prominent Law Firm Reshuffle
White & Case, a prestigious law firm founded in New York, has announced the appointment of Heather McDevitt as its next chairperson. Heather McDevitt, a seasoned commercial litigator, will take on the role of chair, succeeding Hugh Verrier, who has been at the helm for four terms since his election as chairman in 2007. The transition is set to take place on September 1, marking a significant leadership change for the firm.

Heather McDevitt has been an integral part of White & Case since joining in 2002, holding various leadership positions throughout her tenure. She has served on the partnership and executive committees, showcasing her deep involvement in the firm’s strategic decision-making processes. From 2013 to 2019, McDevitt also led the pharmaceutical and healthcare global industry group, demonstrating her broad expertise across different sectors.

Under Hugh Verrier’s guidance, White & Case has consistently ranked among the top law firms in revenue. The firm’s revenue has witnessed remarkable growth, reaching approximately $2.83 billion in 2022â€”a notable 106% increase compared to the $1.37 billion reported in 2007 when Verrier assumed the role of chair. This financial success reflects the firm’s strong market presence and its ability to adapt to evolving client needs.

  
In addition to financial growth, White & Case has expanded its global footprint during Verrier’s tenure. Under his leadership, the firm’s partnership has grown by 58%, reaching 678 in 2022. Moreover, White & Case has expanded its physical presence from 34 to 44 offices worldwide. These accomplishments signify the firm’s commitment to providing comprehensive legal services on a global scale.

While the firm’s spokesperson did not disclose Hugh Verrier’s age, they mentioned no term limits for the chair role. However, the person assuming the position must be under 65 on the first day of their term, adhering to the firm’s guidelines. Verrier, in a statement, expressed confidence in Heather McDevitt’s leadership and emphasized his privilege in guiding the firm through a period of significant change over the past 16 years. He expressed optimism about the firm’s future under McDevitt’s stewardship.

Heather McDevitt’s appointment as chairperson comes at a crucial time for White & Case. With her extensive experience in commercial litigation and previous leadership roles within the firm, McDevitt is poised to steer the firm towards continued growth and success. As she assumes this new role, her strategic vision and ability to adapt to an evolving legal landscape will be crucial in shaping the future direction of the firm.

White & Case‘s clients can expect a seamless transition under McDevitt’s leadership. Her deep understanding of the firm’s operations and commitment to client service will ensure continuity in delivering high-quality legal counsel. McDevitt’s diverse background and experience across various industries will further enable the firm to provide tailored and comprehensive solutions to its clients’ complex legal challenges.



As McDevitt takes the reins as chair, the legal community will be watching closely to see the impact of her leadership. With her extensive background in commercial litigation, McDevitt brings a wealth of expertise to the role. Her appointment underscores White & Case’s commitment to nurturing and promoting talent within its ranks and adapting to the changing dynamics of the legal industry.

The appointment of Heather McDevitt as the new chair of White & Case signifies a significant leadership change for the renowned law firm. With her extensive experience and previous leadership roles within the firm, McDevitt is well-equipped to guide White & Case into a new era. As the firm continues to thrive globally, McDevitt’s strategic vision and commitment to client service will be instrumental in shaping its future trajectory.

