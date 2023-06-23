Lawyers

Former Judge Posner to Face Partial Claims in Wage Case, Court Rules
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Former U.S. Circuit Judge Richard Posner is facing legal action as an Indiana man, Brian Vukadinovich, claims he is owed $170,000 for his work at a short-lived center for self-represented litigants established by Posner. U.S. Magistrate Judge Joshua Kolar of the U.S. District Court of Northern Indiana has made recommendations regarding the claims, stating that Vukadinovich’s fraud claim against Posner should be dismissed, but Posner’s attempts to dismiss claims of breach of contract and unjust enrichment should be denied.

While Kolar’s recommendations are not binding, the parties involved have a two-week window to file objections to his report. Ultimately, a U.S. district judge will issue the final ruling on the motion to dismiss.

Vukadinovich expressed satisfaction that two of his claims were recommended to be upheld but stated his intention to object to the recommendation for the dismissal of the fraud claim. Posner’s attorneys have not yet responded to requests for comment.

  
What
Where


The lawsuit, filed by Vukadinovich in May 2022, alleges that Posner agreed to pay him an annual salary of $120,000 in 2018 for his role as the co-executive director of the Posner Center of Justice for Pro Se’s, as well as for personal work directly for the retired judge. However, Posner allegedly failed to pay him a total of $170,000.

Time to fill a position? BCG Attorney Search can help you find the perfect candidate.

Vukadinovich, a former high school shop teacher, claims that he became acquainted with Posner after successfully representing himself in a lawsuit against his former employer, which resulted in a $204,000 verdict in his favor.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Posner’s legal team argued that Vukadinovich had waited too long to file the lawsuit. Additionally, they claimed that Posner, who has a confirmed Alzheimer’s diagnosis, lacked the legal capacity to enter into an agreement to pay Vukadinovich.

Judge Kolar highlighted the uncertainty surrounding the expiration of Indiana’s two-year statute of limitations in the case. He suggested that more information may need to be revealed about the circumstances of Vukadinovich’s hiring and his failure to receive payment before a decision can be made on whether the claims are barred.



Formerly appointed to the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals by former Republican President Ronald Reagan in 1981, Posner was a highly prominent judge until his sudden retirement from the bench in September 2017 at the age of 78. He established the center in mid-2018.

As the legal battle continues, the final ruling on the motion to dismiss will determine the fate of the claims against Judge Posner.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Structured Finance and Commercial Debt Partner (100% work from home)

USA-TX-Austin

Culhane Meadows is actively seeking a commercial and corporate debt attorney with extensive exp...

Apply now

Corporate M&A partner with Big Law experience (100% Work from Home)

USA-DC-Washington

Culhane Meadows PLLC is actively seeking an experienced and self-motivated Corporate M&A p...

Apply now

Technology and Outsourcing Partner (100% Work from Home)

USA-NJ-Newark

Culhane Meadows PLLC is actively seeking an experienced and self-motivated Technology and ...

Apply now

Pre-Litigation Attorney

USA-CA-Modesto

Plaintiff\'s personal injury firm seeks an attorney to handle PRE-LITIGATION personal injury cases i...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Business and Employment Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Cincinnati

Cincinnati office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a business and employment litig...

Apply Now

Corporate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Cleveland office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a corporate attorney with 5+ yea...

Apply Now

Attorney Needed For Washington Office

USA-DC-Washington

Washington, D.C. office of our client seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of complex litigation and/or ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Boies Schiller Expands Los Angeles Team with New Lawyers, Bolstering Global Presence
24
Biglaw

Boies Schiller Expands Los Angeles Team with New Lawyers, Bolstering Global Presence
Dentons’ IP Head Leads 15-Lawyer Team to BCLP in Strategic Move
23
Legal News

Dentons’ IP Head Leads 15-Lawyer Team to BCLP in Strategic Move
Prominent Perkins Coie Partner Duo Expands Fintech Practice at Paul Hastings
43
Biglaw

Prominent Perkins Coie Partner Duo Expands Fintech Practice at Paul Hastings
Golden Gate University Law School’s Future Hangs in the Balance
51
Law Students

Golden Gate University Law School’s Future Hangs in the Balance
Supreme Court Affirms Dismissal of Whistleblower’s Fraud Lawsuit, Ensuring Legal Precedent
41
Legal News

Supreme Court Affirms Dismissal of Whistleblower’s Fraud Lawsuit, Ensuring Legal Precedent
Colorado Springs Attorney Surprised to Discover AI-Generated Cases in Motion Filing
205
Legal Technology News

Colorado Springs Attorney Surprised to Discover AI-Generated Cases in Motion Filing
Skadden Announces Leadership Transition as Executive Partner Resigns After a Decade and a Half
33
Legal News

Skadden Announces Leadership Transition as Executive Partner Resigns After a Decade and a Half
Baker Botts Selects Homegrown Houston Partner as New Leader in Law Firm Shake-up
53
Breaking News

Baker Botts Selects Homegrown Houston Partner as New Leader in Law Firm Shake-up
Skadden, Leading US Law Firm, Appoints D.C.-Based Deal Maker as New Leader
42
Biglaw

Skadden, Leading US Law Firm, Appoints D.C.-Based Deal Maker as New Leader
UC College of Law Launches Innovative Justice Tech Startup Program
29
Law Students

UC College of Law Launches Innovative Justice Tech Startup Program

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top