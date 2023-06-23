Celebrity News

Andrew Tate Ordered to Remain Under House Arrest by Court
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In Bucharest court’s recent ruling, internet personality Andrew Tate is set to continue his house arrest in Romania for an additional 30 days from the end of June. This decision comes in light of the pending trial on charges of human trafficking, among others. Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects were indicted earlier this week for alleged human trafficking, rape, and involvement in a criminal gang that exploited women sexually.

The charges stem from accusations that the suspects lured seven women through false claims of relationships. The prosecution alleges that the victims were subjected to abuse and exploitation. However, the defendants have vehemently denied these accusations.

Before the house arrest extension, the four suspects had been in police custody from December 29th until March 31st. Subsequently, a Bucharest court granted them house arrest. On Tuesday, prosecutors sought to extend this measure, citing the ongoing investigation.

  
What
Where


See also: Former Reality TV Star Andrew Tate Faces Trafficking Charges in Romania

Andrew Tate, known for his controversial persona and self-professed misogynistic views, gained a significant following on social media by showcasing his extravagant lifestyle. Critics argue that his posts often degrade women. As the court reviews the case and the legal proceedings unfold, the charges against him have attracted attention from both supporters and detractors.

Are you being paid fairly for your hard work? Find out with LawCrossing’s salary surveys.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Under Romanian law, the court must approve preventative restrictive measures such as house arrest every 30 days. Following a hearing on Wednesday, the court announced that its ruling would be delivered on Friday.

Andrew Tate addressed reporters in response to the developments, expressing his determination to remain in Romania regardless of the outcome. He stated, “We’re not the first affluent wealthy men who have been unfairly attacked. I love this country, I’m going to stay here regardless, no matter what, and I look forward to being found innocent at the end of everything.”



It is important to note that the trial will not commence immediately. According to Romanian legal procedures, the case will be forwarded to the Bucharest court’s preliminary chamber. Here, a judge has up to 60 days to examine the case files and ensure their legal validity.

The charges of human trafficking carry a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years, a penalty also applicable to rape under Romanian law. Furthermore, prosecutors have disclosed that they are investigating the four suspects in a separate ongoing case involving allegations of money laundering, witness tampering, as well as child and adult trafficking.

As the legal proceedings continue, public interest remains high. The case has brought attention to issues of exploitation, online influence, and the role of social media personalities.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Structured Finance and Commercial Debt Partner (100% work from home)

USA-TX-Austin

Culhane Meadows is actively seeking a commercial and corporate debt attorney with extensive exp...

Apply now

Corporate M&A partner with Big Law experience (100% Work from Home)

USA-DC-Washington

Culhane Meadows PLLC is actively seeking an experienced and self-motivated Corporate M&A p...

Apply now

Technology and Outsourcing Partner (100% Work from Home)

USA-NJ-Newark

Culhane Meadows PLLC is actively seeking an experienced and self-motivated Technology and ...

Apply now

Pre-Litigation Attorney

USA-CA-Modesto

Plaintiff\'s personal injury firm seeks an attorney to handle PRE-LITIGATION personal injury cases i...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Business and Employment Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Cincinnati

Cincinnati office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a business and employment litig...

Apply Now

Corporate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Cleveland office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a corporate attorney with 5+ yea...

Apply Now

Attorney Needed For Washington Office

USA-DC-Washington

Washington, D.C. office of our client seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of complex litigation and/or ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Boies Schiller Expands Los Angeles Team with New Lawyers, Bolstering Global Presence
24
Biglaw

Boies Schiller Expands Los Angeles Team with New Lawyers, Bolstering Global Presence
Dentons’ IP Head Leads 15-Lawyer Team to BCLP in Strategic Move
23
Legal News

Dentons’ IP Head Leads 15-Lawyer Team to BCLP in Strategic Move
Prominent Perkins Coie Partner Duo Expands Fintech Practice at Paul Hastings
43
Biglaw

Prominent Perkins Coie Partner Duo Expands Fintech Practice at Paul Hastings
Golden Gate University Law School’s Future Hangs in the Balance
51
Law Students

Golden Gate University Law School’s Future Hangs in the Balance
Supreme Court Affirms Dismissal of Whistleblower’s Fraud Lawsuit, Ensuring Legal Precedent
41
Legal News

Supreme Court Affirms Dismissal of Whistleblower’s Fraud Lawsuit, Ensuring Legal Precedent
Colorado Springs Attorney Surprised to Discover AI-Generated Cases in Motion Filing
205
Legal Technology News

Colorado Springs Attorney Surprised to Discover AI-Generated Cases in Motion Filing
Skadden Announces Leadership Transition as Executive Partner Resigns After a Decade and a Half
33
Legal News

Skadden Announces Leadership Transition as Executive Partner Resigns After a Decade and a Half
Baker Botts Selects Homegrown Houston Partner as New Leader in Law Firm Shake-up
53
Breaking News

Baker Botts Selects Homegrown Houston Partner as New Leader in Law Firm Shake-up
Skadden, Leading US Law Firm, Appoints D.C.-Based Deal Maker as New Leader
42
Biglaw

Skadden, Leading US Law Firm, Appoints D.C.-Based Deal Maker as New Leader
UC College of Law Launches Innovative Justice Tech Startup Program
29
Law Students

UC College of Law Launches Innovative Justice Tech Startup Program

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top