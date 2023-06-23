Andrew Tate Ordered to Remain Under House Arrest by Court

In Bucharest court’s recent ruling, internet personality Andrew Tate is set to continue his house arrest in Romania for an additional 30 days from the end of June. This decision comes in light of the pending trial on charges of human trafficking, among others. Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects were indicted earlier this week for alleged human trafficking, rape, and involvement in a criminal gang that exploited women sexually.



The charges stem from accusations that the suspects lured seven women through false claims of relationships. The prosecution alleges that the victims were subjected to abuse and exploitation. However, the defendants have vehemently denied these accusations.



Before the house arrest extension, the four suspects had been in police custody from December 29th until March 31st. Subsequently, a Bucharest court granted them house arrest. On Tuesday, prosecutors sought to extend this measure, citing the ongoing investigation.



See also: Former Reality TV Star Andrew Tate Faces Trafficking Charges in Romania



Andrew Tate, known for his controversial persona and self-professed misogynistic views, gained a significant following on social media by showcasing his extravagant lifestyle. Critics argue that his posts often degrade women. As the court reviews the case and the legal proceedings unfold, the charges against him have attracted attention from both supporters and detractors.

Under Romanian law, the court must approve preventative restrictive measures such as house arrest every 30 days. Following a hearing on Wednesday, the court announced that its ruling would be delivered on Friday.



Andrew Tate addressed reporters in response to the developments, expressing his determination to remain in Romania regardless of the outcome. He stated, “We’re not the first affluent wealthy men who have been unfairly attacked. I love this country, I’m going to stay here regardless, no matter what, and I look forward to being found innocent at the end of everything.”



It is important to note that the trial will not commence immediately. According to Romanian legal procedures, the case will be forwarded to the Bucharest court’s preliminary chamber. Here, a judge has up to 60 days to examine the case files and ensure their legal validity.



The charges of human trafficking carry a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years, a penalty also applicable to rape under Romanian law. Furthermore, prosecutors have disclosed that they are investigating the four suspects in a separate ongoing case involving allegations of money laundering, witness tampering, as well as child and adult trafficking.



As the legal proceedings continue, public interest remains high. The case has brought attention to issues of exploitation, online influence, and the role of social media personalities.

