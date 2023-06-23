Judge Withdraws from Case Amid Accusations of Bias Against Middle Eastern Men

Judge William Hooks of Cook County, Illinois, has agreed to recuse himself from a case following allegations of making violent, discriminatory, racist, and antagonistic remarks. The accusations surfaced during an in-chambers discussion. Hooks reportedly referred to a domestic abuse defendant as a “punk” and made derogatory comments about Middle Eastern men to an Arab American lawyer defending the defendant.



Attorney Matthew Fakhoury filed a recusal motion, highlighting the judge’s alleged statements. The motion claimed that Hooks declared, “Middle Eastern men are also controlling and abusive,” and even shared a concerning statement from Hooks about his time in the Marines, stating, “I would shoot and kill men like that from Middle Eastern countries.” The motion shed light on Hooks’ background, revealing that he had served in the military and became a lawyer at a young age, having grown up in a neighborhood he described as “rougher and grittier” than the defendant’s neighborhood. Hooks made remarks about the defendant potentially facing violence if he were in Hooks’ neighborhood, mentioning the Cook County Jail and referring to “the boys in County.”



The recusal motion filed by Fakhoury gained attention from various news outlets, including the Chicago Sun-Times, the Chicago Tribune, and WGN 9. The motion brought to light the disturbing comments made by Judge Hooks during the in-chambers discussion, leading to public scrutiny and raising concerns about the judge’s impartiality in the case.



During a hearing, Hooks denied the allegations and deemed the recusal motion untimely and defamatory. However, he announced his decision to recuse himself from the case, citing the “glare of publicity” as the reason for his withdrawal.

The defendant in question, Ryan Thomas, aged 26, is facing charges of felony domestic battery for allegedly striking a woman in the head with a glass. The case has gained significant attention due to the allegations against Judge Hooks and the subsequent recusal.



Matthew Fakhoury expressed his shock, anger, and sadness in response to the judge’s remarks, stating that in his 20-year legal career, he had never encountered a situation like this before. In a supplemental court filing, Fakhoury revealed that Hooks had made contact with prosecutors who were present during the in-chambers discussion. The prosecutors disclosed these contacts to Fakhoury. According to Fakhoury, one of the prosecutors received a call from Hooks, inquiring about the discussion and denying making discriminatory comments about “Arab men.” Another prosecutor mentioned that Hooks requested a private discussion regarding the situation when they encountered each other at the courthouse. However, the prosecutor said he had been instructed not to discuss the matter.



Cook County Circuit Court Chief Judge Timothy Evans refrained from commenting on behalf of Judge Hooks, citing the pending nature of the case.



The recusal of Judge Hooks from the case has raised important questions about judicial impartiality and the impact of discriminatory remarks on the justice system. The case will likely be closely monitored as the legal proceedings continue to ensure a fair and unbiased resolution for all parties involved.



