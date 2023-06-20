Former Reality TV Star Andrew Tate Faces Trafficking Charges in Romania

U.S.-British social media influencer Andrew Tate, known for promoting an ultra-masculine lifestyle to his millions of followers, has been charged with human trafficking, rape, and forming a gang to exploit women. Alongside him, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects have also been indicted in the case. The charges stem from allegations that the suspects lured seven women by falsely claiming relationships.



The Tate brothers, both former kickboxers, are the most high-profile individuals to face trial for human trafficking in Romania. Andrew Tate, a self-proclaimed misogynist, has amassed a large following by projecting an extravagant, hyper-masculine persona, flaunting fast cars, and dating beautiful women.



Initially held in police custody from December 29 until March 31, the suspects were later placed under house arrest by a Bucharest court. On Tuesday, prosecutors sought an extension of their house arrest while the investigation continues. A judge is set to decide on Wednesday whether to prolong the detention or implement a less severe measure.



The charges against Andrew Tate, 36, include the rape of one of the victims, while Tristan, 34, faces accusations of instigating violence against others. Both brothers deny the allegations, and their legal team has expressed confidence in their eventual acquittal, embracing the trial as an opportunity to prove their innocence and restore their reputation.

The trial is not expected to commence immediately. According to Romanian law, the case will be sent to the preliminary chamber of the Bucharest court, where a judge has up to 60 days to review the case files for legal compliance.



Under Romanian law, trafficking of adults and rape carry maximum prison sentences of 10 years each. The four suspects are also being investigated in a separate ongoing case involving allegations of money laundering, witness tampering, child trafficking, and adult trafficking.



The indictment also seeks the confiscation of various assets, including property, luxury watches, cash, and cryptocurrency that prosecutors seized during the investigation.



Andrew Tate took to Twitter sarcastically dismissing any connection between the case and his wealth being stolen. Despite the legal troubles, he gained significant online attention, ranking as the world’s eighth-most Googled person in 2022, trailing behind notable figures such as Johnny Depp, Will Smith, and Vladimir Putin.



Notably, in the past, Tate has made controversial statements comparing women to dogs and suggesting they bear some responsibility for their own rape. He claimed to have moved to Romania after facing sexual assault charges in the United Kingdom, which were ultimately dropped.



Romanian prosecutors said the Tate brothers targeted their victims by seducing them and falsely promising relationships or marriage. Subsequently, the victims were taken to properties outside Bucharest, where they were subjected to physical violence and psychological intimidation. The suspects allegedly exploited them by forcing them to produce pornographic content for social media platforms, generating substantial financial gains.



This case will serve as a significant test for Romania’s anti-organized crime prosecuting unit, DIICOT. The unit has investigated 458 new trafficking cases and convicted 138 sex and labor traffickers in the past year, as reported by the U.S. State Department’s annual trafficking report. However, the report also highlighted a slowdown in prosecution efforts and persistent complicity among low-ranking officials in trafficking crimes.

